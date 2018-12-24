NBA Christmas Day games 2018: How to watch online, TV channel, time, schedule, odds, analysis, picks
The NBA's Christmas Day takeover will begin at noon ET with Bucks-Knicks and carry on throughout the night
Merry Christmas, everyone! While you open presents, spend time with family eat your holiday dinner, there will be an entire day and night of NBA action to keep you company. There's five games featuring the league's best teams and brightest stars, beginning with Bucks-Knicks at noon.
That's just the appetizer, however, as the action should only get better from there. Also on tap is James Harden's Rockets facing Paul George and the Thunder, as well as the Celtics hosting the 76ers in what's becoming a bitter rivalry. The game of the day belongs to LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch each and every game:
1. How to watch Bucks at Knicks
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Bucks -10
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the new-look Bucks will look to continue their strong start to the season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in their first Christmas Day game since 1977.
2. How to watch Thunder at Rockets
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Rockets -1
Up next, the league's last two MVPs will square off, as Russell Westbrook leads his Thunder against James Harden and the Rockets in an afternoon matchup in Houston.
3. How to watch 76ers at Celtics
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Celtics -4
Later on, two of the Eastern Conference's premier franchises will renew their rivalry when the Sixers head to Boston to take on the Celtics in a rematch of their second-round playoff series from last season.
4. How to watch Lakers at Warriors
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -9
Then, in perhaps the marquee matchup of the day, LeBron James will once again take on the Warriors on Christmas. This time, though, he'll be doing so with the Lakers.
5. How to watch Trail Blazers at Jazz
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Jazz -6
Finally, we'll close things out with a Northwest Division showdown between the Trail Blazers and Jazz -- two teams who haven't quite lived up to expectations, and could each use a big win.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers-Warriors leads Christmas slate
LeBron will once again take on the Warriors on Christmas, but this time in a Lakers unifor...
-
Bucks vs. Knicks: NBA Christmas Day
The Bucks will play in their first Christmas Day game since 1977, and on one of the biggest...
-
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz odds, picks
Former Vegas sportsbook director Micah Roberts is on an NBA hot streak.
-
NBA's 2018 Naughty or Nice list
A lot has gone down so far this NBA season, so let's sort out the good from the bad
-
Celtics vs. 76ers odds, expert picks
Former Vegas sportsbook director Micah Roberts is on an NBA hot streak.
-
James apologizes for 'Jewish money' post
The league reportedly accepted LeBron's explanation after he got in hot water for quoting a...