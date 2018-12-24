NBA Christmas Day games 2018: How to watch online, TV channel, time, schedule, odds, analysis, picks

Merry Christmas, everyone! While you open presents, spend time with family eat your holiday dinner, there will be an entire day and night of NBA action to keep you company. There's five games featuring the league's best teams and brightest stars, beginning with Bucks-Knicks at noon.

That's just the appetizer, however, as the action should only get better from there. Also on tap is James Harden's Rockets facing Paul George and the Thunder, as well as the Celtics hosting the 76ers in what's becoming a bitter rivalry. The game of the day belongs to LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch each and every game:

1. How to watch Bucks at Knicks

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Bucks -10

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the new-look Bucks will look to continue their strong start to the season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in their first Christmas Day game since 1977.

2. How to watch Thunder at Rockets

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

TV: ABC

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Rockets -1

Up next, the league's last two MVPs will square off, as Russell Westbrook leads his Thunder against James Harden and the Rockets in an afternoon matchup in Houston.

3. How to watch 76ers at Celtics

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Celtics -4

Later on, two of the Eastern Conference's premier franchises will renew their rivalry when the Sixers head to Boston to take on the Celtics in a rematch of their second-round playoff series from last season.

4. How to watch Lakers at Warriors

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Warriors -9

Then, in perhaps the marquee matchup of the day, LeBron James will once again take on the Warriors on Christmas. This time, though, he'll be doing so with the Lakers.

5. How to watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Jazz -6

Finally, we'll close things out with a Northwest Division showdown between the Trail Blazers and Jazz -- two teams who haven't quite lived up to expectations, and could each use a big win.