NBA Christmas Day highlights: Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis having a block party

Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis are going at it on Christmas Day and it's a battle for the ages. These two names were the main highlight for the start of today's action between the 76ers and Knicks, and so far they've lived up to the hype. Together, the two have combined on numerous blocks thus far in the game.

Porzingis and Embiid both came to play in the 1st half at MSG!



📺: @ESPNNBA #NBAXmas

Embiid has been a monster defensively with more than just the blocks. Not only is he making scorers think twice about attacking the rim, but when they do try to challenge him he makes them pay for that decision by forcing misses as well as blocks.

Embiid comes out of nowhere for the rejection!



Joel is up to 3 BLK to go along with his 9 PTS.



The @sixers lead the @nyknicks 33-32 in Q2 on @ESPNNBA.#NBAXmas

Joel Embiid has already contested 10 shots at the rim. Knicks just 3-10.



Maybe - probably - stop going at him. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) December 25, 2017

Porzingis is lighting it up on the offensive end, but he's gotten in on the block party as well, and had one to end the half that likely saved two more points in Philadelphia's favor. Then, midway through the third quarter, he got one on Embiid himself:

KP BLOCKS THE PROCESS (CORRECT THIS TIME)



(Via @clippittv)

Obviously fans of the Sixers and Knicks want to win, but every casual fan wanted one thing going into this matchup: Embiid and Porzingis to put on a show, and that's what they're doing. Their importance to their respective teams is obvious and more fireworks should be expected as the game goes on.