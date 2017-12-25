NBA Christmas Day highlights: Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis having a block party
The two talented big men are showing off their rim protection skills in their Christmas Day showdown
Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis are going at it on Christmas Day and it's a battle for the ages. These two names were the main highlight for the start of today's action between the 76ers and Knicks, and so far they've lived up to the hype. Together, the two have combined on numerous blocks thus far in the game.
Embiid has been a monster defensively with more than just the blocks. Not only is he making scorers think twice about attacking the rim, but when they do try to challenge him he makes them pay for that decision by forcing misses as well as blocks.
Porzingis is lighting it up on the offensive end, but he's gotten in on the block party as well, and had one to end the half that likely saved two more points in Philadelphia's favor. Then, midway through the third quarter, he got one on Embiid himself:
Obviously fans of the Sixers and Knicks want to win, but every casual fan wanted one thing going into this matchup: Embiid and Porzingis to put on a show, and that's what they're doing. Their importance to their respective teams is obvious and more fireworks should be expected as the game goes on.
-
LeBron: Family memories most important
LeBron has a 3-5 record in the Finals during his career
-
Report: Rockets file protest over loss
The Rockets are filing a protest over the legality of a foul call and the players involved
-
Draymond trolls LeBron with Arthur shoes
The Warriors' brash forward continued his ongoing feud with LeBron
-
NBA Christmas Power Rankings
It's Christmas Day which means every NBA team received a different gift under the tree
-
NBA Xmas Day scores, news, live blog
Keep it right here for all of the news, updates, scores, and highlights on Christmas Day
-
NBA Christmas Day best 4-team parlay
SportsLine's top NBA experts pick a four-team parlay that pays 10-to-1.
Add a Comment