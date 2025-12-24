While the NFL has tried to make its presence felt by adding games on Christmas Day, the holiday is usually reserved for the NBA with five marquee matchups on the hardwood. The day will start off with the New York Knicks, who won this year's NBA Cup, hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers and conclude with the Minnesota Timberwolves facing the Denver Nuggets. Fans will also get to see the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks.

We'll take a look at the latest odds, SportsLine model projections and injury report for the Christmas Day slate while also highlighting where bettors can go to take advantage of the latest promotions at top sportsbooks.

NBA Christmas Day preview

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Noon ET

The Knicks come into the holiday contest with the Cavaliers off a 115-104 loss to Minnesota, but New York was without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby for that contest. Both are expected to be available for Thursday's game. Cleveland is on a two-game winning streak but has played largely .500 basketball this season and is 5-5 in its last 10 games, sparking speculation of a potential retooling at the trade deadline. Donovan Mitchell is one of the top scorers in the league at 30.6 points per game and Evan Mobley has been excellent (19.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg), but Darius Garland's efficiency is a concern. The former All-Star guard is shooting just 39.7% from the field, a far cry from his 47.2% clip a season ago. His perimeter efficiency is also down. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Knicks listed as 6.5-point favorites and they cover in 62% of simulations. New York wins in 73% of simulations and the Over on 239.5 hits in 51.2% of simulations.

Thunder vs. Spurs, 2:30 p.m. ET

This is a rematch of the NBA Cup semifinal, which saw San Antonio win a 111-109 thriller. These teams also played each other on Tuesday, with the Spurs winning 130-110. It seems like San Antonio has Oklahoma City's number, even with Victor Wembanyama coming off the bench and playing less than 25 minutes per game in both contests. The Thunder appeared to be on pace to break Golden State's record of 73 wins during the regular season, but that has come into question over the last two weeks. This particular opponent should also be a concern for Oklahoma City, as the Spurs have won seven in a row and are now just 3.5 games behind the Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference. The SportsLine Projection Model has Oklahoma City listed as a 9.5-point favorite, and the Thunder cover in 62% of simulations for a "B" grade. Oklahoma City wins in 80% of simulations and the Under on 235.5 hits in 61.1% of simulations

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 5 p.m. ET

Klay Thompson didn't suit up in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets, but he's expected to be available as he makes his return to the Bay Area. Thompson played 11 seasons with the Warriors and won four championships before making a change by joining the Mavericks. Dallas had Luka Doncic at the time but traded him last year for Anthony Davis, who is averaging 21.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. The Mavericks did get the No. 1 pick and took Cooper Flagg, who has been on fire of late (27.6 ppg over last five games) and are without Kyrie Irving, but that hasn't prevented the team from firing general manager Nico Harrison thanks to a poor start to the year. On the other side, the Warriors have their own issues with Draymond Green leaving in the middle of a game after an argument with head coach Steve Kerr during a huddle. Green was also ejected from a game recently, and he's likely to have some kind of discipline from the team for this game. The Warriors are have won two in a row but are playing .500 basketball despite Stephen Curry's brilliance (28.7 ppg). Golden State is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the Warriors cover in 59% of simulations. They win in 77% of simulations and the Under on 227.5 hits in 53.4% of simulations.

Rockets vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET

Both these teams have faltered slightly after strong starts but remain near the top of the Western Conference. Both enter this Christmas Day contest on two-game losing streaks and both are trying to recover from first-round exits in the playoffs a season ago. The Rockets made a big deal during the offseason, sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft compensation to the Suns to land Kevin Durant, who is averaging 25.2 points per game so far this season. Durant's addition has further elevated Alperen Sengun (23.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg), but the Rockets have slipped a bit defensively, sitting 10th in defensive rating after finishing fifth in the metric last year. The Lakers should have LeBron James and Austin Reaves in the fold for this game, but Luka Doncic's status is uncertain after he missed the last game with a calf injury. Doncic has had a bad history with calf injuries, so he could be rested. The Lakers have been one of the best offensive teams thanks to this trio, but defense has been an issue. L.A. ranks 24th in defensive rating. The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites for this contest in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and they cover in 54% of simulations. Houston wins in 59% of simulations but the model has an "A" grade for the Over on 229.5. That hits in 65.1% of simulations.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota has been surging of late, winning three in a row and eight of its last 10. The Timberwolves have familiarity winning in Denver, famously coming back from a 20-point deficit in the second half of Game 7 to beat the then-defending champions on their home floor. Anthony Edwards remains one of the most dynamic players in the league (28.7 ppg), but Denver center Nikola Jokic is putting together another MVP campaign with 28.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. Jamal Murray is likely going to get his first All-Star nod as he's putting up 25.1 points per game on nearly 50/40/90 efficiency, but the Nuggets won't have some key rotation players available with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun out. The Timberwolves cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 58% of SportsLine simulations, and that's an "A" grade play according to the model. Minnesota wins in 54% of simulations for a "B" grade play, and the Over on 238.5 hits in 50.3% of simulations.

