NBA Christmas Day schedule 2018: Lakers vs. Warriors and other possible matchups we might see

The NBA will announce its 2018 Christmas Day slate along with its national television schedule for the first week of the season and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday afternoon. In advance of that, here's a look at what that Christmas schedule might look like:

Lakers vs. Warriors

If this isn't the marquee game, what else could it possibly be? It's LeBron James' weird, new team against the Bay Area dynasty. It doesn't matter if the Lakers aren't doing that great in the standings; for the NBA, there is nothing bigger than this. I just wonder whether or not DeMarcus Cousins will be healthy -- could you imagine if the starting center matchup was Boogie vs. JaVale McGee?

Best matchup: Aside from Cousins and McGee? I guess it's LeBron and that Kevin Durant guy. Seems like an important one.

Celtics vs. 76ers

Last year's second-round series felt like the start of a long rivalry between two franchises that approached rebuilding differently but have positioned themselves for sustained success. They will all but certainly be two of the best three teams in the East, and they have young, star talent that deserves to be showcased on the NBA's biggest regular-season stage. Also, their fanbases are constantly at war on Twitter, so … that's something.

Best matchup: Ben Simmons vs. the defense that stifled him in the playoffs. Simmons dominated the whole league throughout the Sixers' ridiculous winning streak late in the 2017-18 season, and his series against Boston was the first time he truly faced adversity as a rookie. We'll see when they meet again if lessons have been learned.

Rockets vs. Thunder

These teams met last Christmas, and there's no reason not to run it back. There is a ton of star power here, both teams fancy themselves contenders in the West and Carmelo Anthony's move from Oklahoma City to Houston adds a bit of intrigue. I'm mainly here for Paul George and Andre Roberson trying to slow down an offense led by James Harden and Chris Paul, though.

Best matchup: The Thunder vs. Anthony's defense. It would only be right for them to target him on pick-and-rolls ruthlessly, the way the Rockets did in these matchups last season.

Spurs vs. Raptors

Toronto needs to finally get a game on Christmas, so let's send the team to San Antonio, where Kawhi Leonard will surely be booed like crazy in his return. I can't wait for the series of stories looking back at Leonard's unceremonious exit while he and Gregg Popovich both offer bland, one-sentence quotes about it being "just another game." (In all seriousness, this does seem like a realistic outcome, but don't be surprised if the Raptors are left out again in favor of the customary New York Knicks Christmas game.)

Best matchup: Leonard vs. former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan, who will have "the biggest chip on his shoulder ever."

Blazers vs. Pelicans

I know this one isn't that exciting -- it is mostly here because the NBA needs another Pacific Time game for the 10:30 slot. The story here is obvious, though: Can the Blazers avenge their embarrassing, first-round sweep? New Orleans dominated them in April, and it wouldn't be surprising if Anthony Davis was the leading candidate for MVP in December.

Best matchup: Damian Lillard vs. Jrue Holiday -- if you don't think Lillard has spent this summer reflecting on what happened the last time he played against Holiday, then you don't know Lillard. And if you don't think Holiday will be revved up to try to slow Lillard down again, then you don't know Holiday.