NBA Christmas: Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball out vs. Timberwolves with shoulder sprain
Ball was injured during the Lakers' loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday night
There will be no big ballers suiting up this Christmas.
Early Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a shoulder sprain, and will miss the team's Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will be re-evaluated in a week. Via NBA.com/Lakers:
Lonzo Ball, who was injured in the second quarter of last night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, had an MRI today. Results of the MRI revealed a shoulder sprain in his left shoulder. Ball will be out for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota and will be reevaluated in one week.
Ball suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. It's not exactly clear when the injury occurred, but he was seen grabbing at his shoulder before making his way to the locker room at the end of the first half. He did return to the game.
With an initial timeline of just one week, this doesn't seem like a serious problem for Ball, but it's still a bummer he won't be out there on Christmas. Even if he hasn't gotten off to the best start in his first season, he's been better as of late, and is an exciting player. Him being out on the floor would have made the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup more fun.
