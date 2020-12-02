Christmas is the marquee day on the NBA's regular-season schedule, but it is especially important for the 2020-21 season. With the season tipping off on Dec. 22, two months later than usual, Christmas will serve as a sort of opening ceremony for the season, and as such, the league has loaded the holiday with some of its biggest matchups. The following five games have been tentatively chosen for Christmas, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league's entire schedule has not yet been released. The schedule for the first half of the season is expected to be announced shortly, but the second half will have to wait in case the NBA needs to leave some extra time to make up games missed because of COVID-19. A separate slate of marquee games is expected for opening night on Dec. 22, and a month later, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 19), the league typically offers a full day of games with several meaningful matchups.

But with Christmas acting as a sort of second opening day, the league needed to nail the matchups it put on the board to help fans reacclimate to basketball so quickly after last season's conclusion. They've done so with this slate, fitting all four of last season's conference finalists, two returning contenders and a boatload of superstars onto a single day on the calendar.