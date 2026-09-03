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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Dante Moore tops CFB QB rankings

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There is an excellent crop of QBs in college football this year, and trying to properly rank each one of them is an impossible task.

Luckily for you all, my colleague David Cobb is here to do the impossible with his first batch of QB Power Rankings. There was plenty of competition for the No. 1 spot, including Texas superstar Arch Manning and Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin, but Oregon QB Dante Moore starts the season at the top of the pile.

An improved supporting cast around Moore should allow him to elevate his game beyond already stratospheric levels.

Cobb: "Oregon's receiver room is improved and in vastly better health than it was for much of last season. The improvement of Moore's supporting cast will be more than enough to offset any minor complications that may arise from the transition to a new offensive coordinator. Look for him to surpass last season's totals of 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while guiding the Ducks deep into the postseason."

The full rankings can be found here, but since I'm excited about Week 1, here's a little taste:

41. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

42. Aaron Philo, Florida

43. Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

44. Owen McCown, UTSA

45. Davis Warren, Stanford

One QB who is not on the list (yet), but is extraordinary in his own right is Ball State signal caller Keldric Luster. After becoming somewhat of an internet sensation, Luster will lead the Cardinals against No. 1 Ohio State this weekend.

🏆 Fantasy football draft prep

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We're rapidly approaching the biggest draft weekend of the fantasy football season -- perhaps you're even drafting tonight -- and you're woefully underprepared.

The bad news is that you're behind the eight ball. The good news is that our industry-leading team can get you caught up before you're on the clock. In some cases, knowing who not to draft is just as important as knowing who to draft.

Heath Cummings can help you avoid those land mines with his Fantasy Football Busts 3.0 column, in which he lays out a few players to avoid. Texans RB David Mongtomery may have that backfield all to himself, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll pile up fantasy points.

Cummings: "This is one of the busts that has stuck throughout the summer. Unlike Irving, Montgomery is pretty much guaranteed short touchdowns; I am not sure there will be much else to like, though. Woody Marks will handle at least a third of the team's rush attempts and serve as their primary pass-catching running back. And it is hard to quantify how much worse the Texans' line blocking for Montgomery is than the Lions' line he has run behind over the last few seasons. I would not draft Montgomery until Round 6."

It probably goes without saying, but I'll say it anyway. You need to be locked in and subscribed to "Fantasy Football Today" for all the latest news and best fantasy football advice you're ever going to find on the world wide web.

Here's a mini draft guide for all you procrastinators (or overachievers):

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏈 UMass at Rutgers, 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

⚾ Red Sox at Orioles, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Brewers at Cubs, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Colorado at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 25 Missouri, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 UAB at Illinois, 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network