NBA coaching rumors, candidates, news: Former Raptors coach Dwane Casey meets with Pistons

The NBA coaching carousel is one that never stops spinning. Just this week alone, the Pistons have made inroads to fill their coaching vacancy after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy. On Thursday, they met with former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, and are said to soon meet with TNT analyst Kenny Smith, as well as Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Orlando Magic announced they have hired former Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Charlotte parted ways with Clifford after his team failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons, but he guided the franchise to a 196-214 record during his five-year stint. Clifford previously spent five seasons with the Magic as an assistant on Stan Van Gundy's staff from 2007 to 2012.

May 31, 2018



Detroit Pistons: Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey meets with Pistons about franchise's head coaching job.

May 30, 2018

Detroit Pistons: TNT analyst and former NBA champion Kenny Smith expected to receive an interview for Pistons' head-coaching job. Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard also named as a candidate; will reportedly interview for head-coaching job.

Orlando Magic: Former Hornets coach Steve Clifford agrees to become Orlando Magic's new head coach.

May 25, 2018

Toronto Raptors: Toronto Raptors interview Spurs assistant coaches Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka for head coaching job; Messina on May 24th, and Udoka on May 25th.

May 24, 2018

Detroit Pistons: Ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey named as "primary target" for Detroit Pistons to succeed Stan Van Gundy as head coach.

May 21, 2018

Toronto Raptors: It's reported by Yahoo Sports that Jerry Stackhouse, G League coach of Raptors 905, interviewed the week prior for Toronto's head coaching vacancy.

May 17, 2018

Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks reach an agreement to bring in ex-Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach.

May 14, 2018

Toronto Raptors: Raptors assistant coaches Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse reportedly scheduled to interview for Toronto's head-coaching vacancy.

May 11, 2018

Toronto Raptors: Dwane Casey, who was head coach of the Toronto Raptors for seven years, is fired by the franchise after being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks: 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce reaches agreement to become Hawks' new head coach.

Charlotte Hornets: Spurs assistant James Borrego named as Hornets coach to succeed Steve Clifford in Charlotte.

May 7, 2018

Detroit Pistons: Pistons announce Stan Van Gundy, head coach who also served as President of Basketball Operations, will not return in either role for the franchise next season. The team states it wants to hire a new coach and president separately.

Detroit Pistons: Former Cavs GM David Griffin has been rumored to be a candidate for the Pistons' GM vacancy; Jerry Stackhouse and Mike Budenholzer named as candidates to replace Stan Van Gundy as head coach.

April 25, 2018

Atlanta Hawks: Long-time coach Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks agree to mutually part ways after his reported displeasure with the franchise's future plans.