NBA coaching rumors: Knicks to hire David Fizdale as next coach on a four-year deal

The New York Knicks conducted several interviews for their next coach, and they've apparently found their man. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have agreed to hire former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who will sign a four-year deal. From ESPN:

Fizdale met with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday in New York, who then gave his approval to president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry to enter into contract negotiations with Fizdale, league sources said. Fizdale, who coached the Memphis Grizzlies into the Western Conference playoffs in his one full season as coach, was New York's primary target from the start of the search process.

A longtime assistant with the Warriors, Hawks and Heat, Fizdale was fired 19 games into his second season as Grizzlies coach after reported issues with franchise center Marc Gasol. The Knicks fired previous head coach Jeff Hornacek shortly after the conclusion of the regular season.

Afterward the Knicks reportedly met with several candidates, including former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Warriors coach Mark Jackson and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt.

Before taking the Grizzlies job before the 2016-17 season, Fizdale was considered one of the strongest head-coaching candidates in the league. The situation didn't work out in Memphis, but Fizdale has earned the respect of players and coaches around the NBA, and will get another shot in New York.

Hopefully the front office and fans are patient, as the Knicks roster doesn't look like it will be competitive next season due to the expected absence of Kristaps Porzingis as he recovers from an ACL tear. Fizdale could be the right fit long-term, but don't expect a quick, dramatic turnaround under his leadership.