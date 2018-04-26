NBA coaching rumors: Grizzlies working on deal to make J.B. Bickerstaff new head coach

J.B. Bickerstaff was named interim tank commander for the Grizzlies last season after the firing of David Fizdale, but now he's reportedly getting a full-time gig with Memphis, per Yahoo Sports.

The Memphis Grizzlies and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff are working on a framework of deal to make Bickerstaff the new head coach, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2018

The Grizzlies' season was washed after Michael Conley went down in the 12th game of the season and Fizdale was fired 19 games in. Bickerstaff went on to go 15-48 for the Grizzlies the rest of the way.

Memphis finished the season 22-60, good for the second-worst record in the NBA, trailing only the Suns. To be fair to Bickerstaff, however, he wasn't working with much. Marc Gasol missed nine games in random areas in the season, Tyreke Evans missed 30 while Chandler Parsons continued his rehab regimen of barely ever playing. The rest of the Grizzlies' roster was a smattering of young players who weren't really used to NBA basketball yet.

It was a frustrating season for Memphis, but the hope is now that Bickerstaff can lead the Grizzlies out of the dark with a healthy team. Either that, or they are embracing an incredibly serious rebuild. They traded their 2019 first-round pick to the Celtics in a three-way deal that involved the Pelicans. That pick is top-eight protected, so if Memphis picks in the top eight in 2019, the pick defers to 2020, where it is top-six protected. Should Memphis end up in the top six that year, the pick would defer to 2021, where it would be unprotected.

The Grizzlies must have seen something out of Bickerstaff this season, and it's entirely possible that it was an ability to develop the teams' incredibly young roster behind closed doors. Things may be bumpy moving forward for Memphis, but it will only be appropriate to evaluate him next season when the Grizzlies get one of their best players in Conley back.