NBA coaching rumors: Mike Budenholzer reaches agreement to become Bucks head coach
The Bucks have apparently found their new coach in Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks may have had a disappointing season with only 44 wins, a first-round exit and a midseason coach firing. However, they seemingly have taken a step forward on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee has reached an agreement to hire former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story.
