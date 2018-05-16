NBA coaching rumors: Mike Budenholzer reaches agreement to become Bucks head coach

The Bucks may have had a disappointing season with only 44 wins, a first-round exit and a midseason coach firing. However, they seemingly have taken a step forward on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee has reached an agreement to hire former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Mike Budenholzer has reached an agreement to become the Milwaukee Bucks coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2018

