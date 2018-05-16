NBA coaching rumors: Mike Budenholzer reaches agreement to become Bucks head coach

The Bucks have apparently found their new coach in Mike Budenholzer

The Bucks may have had a disappointing season with only 44 wins, a first-round exit and a midseason coach firing. However, they seemingly have taken a step forward on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee has reached an agreement to hire former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story.

