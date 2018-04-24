NBA coaching rumors: Pelicans will pick up Alvin Gentry's team option for next season

In what shouldn't be much of a surprise following his team's first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, Alvin Gentry will be the coach of the New Orleans Pelicans next season. But as it turns out, advancing to the second round wasn't the deciding factor, as the team reportedly informed Gentry of their decision to pick up the team option on his contract for next season.

Prior to the sweep of the Blazers in the opening round of Western Playoffs, New Orleans informed coach Alvin Gentry that the team was picking up the 2018-19 team option on his contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2018

Gentry has been the coach in New Orleans since the 2015-16 season, and after missing the playoffs in his first two seasons in charge, there were reports that he was on the hot seat. The decision to stick with Gentry for this season proved to be a wise one, as the Pelicans' record improved by 14 games, and they finished with a 48-34 record. Finishing sixth in a crowded Western Conference, the Pels made their first trip to the postseason since 2015.

That they did so despite losing DeMarcus Cousins to a torn Achilles tendon in late January likely played a big role in deciding to extend Gentry. It takes a strong coach to not only keep a team together, but help them mount a charge for the playoffs after losing one of their most talented players.

Following the Pelicans' sweep of the Blazers -- the franchise's first series win since 2008 -- they'll likely face the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the second round. That, of course, assuming the Warriors close out the San Antonio Spurs.