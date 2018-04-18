NBA coaching rumors: Suns exploring possibility of hiring Hawks' Mike Budenholzer

The Suns were horrendous last season. They were the first team to finish last in offense, defense and net rating since the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats that only managed to win seven games. Phoenix fired its coach Earl Waston three games into the season and finished 2017-18 with a whopping 66 technical fouls. It's no surprise the Suns' record was an NBA-worst 21-61.

However, there is young talent in Phoenix that could be seen as appealing. Perhaps appealing enough to pull away current Hawks head coach like Mike Budenholzer. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns and Budenholzer are currently exploring paths to make him their next coach.

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been meeting with Phoenix Suns management and ownership on Monday and Tuesday, and a sense is expected to emerge soon whether there is a pathway to Budenholzer becoming the Suns’ next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2018

This doesn't mean that Budenholzer to the Suns is a done deal. The two sides are still in the meeting process and plenty could change between now and getting a deal finished. There's also the difficult process of getting a coach to Phoenix who's still under contract for two more years in Atlanta.

If the Suns do hire Budenholzer, they'll be getting a well-respected coach. The Hawks have had one of the most consistent systems in the league since he took over in Atlanta and he arguably made the worst roster in the NBA win more games (24) than it should have this season. It would be interesting to see what he could do with the young talent in Phoenix.