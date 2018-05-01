NBA coaching rumors: Terry Stotts' job with Blazers safe after rumblings of being on the hot seat

Terry Stotts has been credited for years as a coach that does the most with the least. He's taken the Portland Trail Blazers to the playoffs five seasons in a row despite a capped out roster and two stars with overlapping skill sets. However, Stotts has had minimal playoff success with only two appearances past the first round.

After the Blazers' embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Pelicans, there were reported rumblings that Portland could choose to move on from Stotts. However, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Blazers have decided they want to keep Stotts through at least the final year of his contract.

Throughout the Blazers' first-round sweep by New Orleans, there were rumblings around the league that Stotts' job was in jeopardy and that teams such as Orlando and Phoenix were ready to pounce if he indeed became available. But that talk has largely quieted since Portland's early exit. The latest word in coaching circles is that the Blazers prefer to keep Stotts heading into the final year of his contract — as they should.

It sounds crazy that Portland would want to move on from Stotts at all, but the Blazers have a desire to become more than a team that reaches the first round only to get bounced immediately. Sometimes the only way to do that is to make a coaching change, especially for a team like the Blazers that lacks the flexibility to make major roster moves.

However, blaming Stotts for a lack of success due to talent feels wrong. He's done the best that he can with the roster he's been given. It wouldn't be fair to fire him because he managed to over-succeed with what he was given. Now, if the front office feels that he can do better with the roster that he's been given then that's a different discussion altogether.