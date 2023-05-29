The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And while fans will have to wait until July to see where the big-name free agents wind up, there should be plenty of movement on the coaching front in the coming days. Three teams currently have job openings after certain playoff teams fired their coaches after postseason exits.
The Raptors, Suns and Pistons are all still looking for new coaches while the Bucks and 76ers have reportedly landed their men with Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphiaa. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers and Frank Vogel are coaching free agents.
As the majority of the league turns its attention to the 2023-24 season, we're keeping track of the sideline movement. Follow along below with our coaching tracker.
NBA head coaching tracker
|Team
|In
|Out
|Notes
Detroit Pistons
TBD
Dwane Casey
The Pistons moved on from head coach Dwane Casey as soon as the 2023 regular season ended in April. Casey is moving to a front-office role with the team, but they have yet to hire a replacement. Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee and Jarron Collins are reportedly among the candidates for the job. The Pistons had the worst record in the NBA last season but had no Draft Lottery luck. They will pick fifth in June's draft.
Milwaukee Bucks
Adrian Griffin
Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks fired title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer shortly after their surprising first-round exit against the Miami Heat. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the 2021 championship, but Milwaukee's title window is shrinking as the roster ages around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, Griffin was Milwaukee's choice to move forward as the team's leader on the sidelines.
Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Nurse
Doc Rivers
The 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after three seasons and three second-round playoff exits. It could be a big summer of change in Philly as James Harden might also leave the franchise. Now, Nurse will lead the charge moving forward in Philadelphia.
Phoenix Suns
TBD
Monty Williams
Williams led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals and the best record in the league in the 21-22 season. But two disappointing playoff exits spelled the end of his Suns tenure. Phoenix will be looking to bring in a coach who can deliver a title with Kevin Durant and a win-now roster.
Toronto Raptors
TBD
Nick Nurse
The Raptors and Nurse parted ways after five seasons following a Play-In Tournament loss to the Bulls. Nurse won the 2019 title in Toronto and is a popular name for other openings. The Raptors, meanwhile, are getting creative in their wide-ranging search as they've talked to Steve Nash, JJ Redick and others about the job.