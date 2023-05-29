The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And while fans will have to wait until July to see where the big-name free agents wind up, there should be plenty of movement on the coaching front in the coming days. Three teams currently have job openings after certain playoff teams fired their coaches after postseason exits.

The Raptors, Suns and Pistons are all still looking for new coaches while the Bucks and 76ers have reportedly landed their men with Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphiaa. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers and Frank Vogel are coaching free agents.

As the majority of the league turns its attention to the 2023-24 season, we're keeping track of the sideline movement. Follow along below with our coaching tracker.

NBA head coaching tracker