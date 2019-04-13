NBA coaching tracker and rumors: Kings fire Dave Joerger, reportedly replace him with former Lakers coach Luke Walton

The NBA offseason began on Thursday for nearly half of the league as the regular season came to a close.

It didn't take long for several head coaches who were on the hot seat in the season's final days to lose their jobs, and more could be relieved of their duties in the coming days. The changes began with the Sacramento Kings electing to fire head coach Dave Joerger despite the team being in the thick of the playoff race coming down the stretch.

Luke Walton's future with the Lakers was in question after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations, but we got our answer on Friday, when Walton and the team agreed to part ways. He's now a hot commodity for some of the other vacancies around the league, and the Lakers job may be one of the most coveted in the league. The good news for Walton, is he didn't have to wait long for a new gig, reportedly agreeing to a deal to be the Kings' new head coach.

The coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, but there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.