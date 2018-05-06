NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Bucks to interview Becky Hammon

Coaching has become more important than ever in the NBA, so it's important that teams find the right person to steer the ship. There's plenty of time left before next season, but some teams have already fired their coaches and begun searching for new ones.

Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Frank Vogel (Magic) and Steve Clifford (Hornets) have already gotten the axe. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. New York has reportedly replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

Clifford, Budenholzer and now Becky Hammon have reportedly been joined by Spurs assistant Ettore Messina and former New Orleans coach Monty Williams as candidates to replace interim coach Joe Prunty in Milwaukee as the Bucks' next head coach, per ESPN. David Blatt also plans to talk with Milwaukee about its coaching vacancy.

We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

NBA 2018 Coaching Carousel Team OUT IN NEWS Steve Clifford VACANT The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte. Frank Vogel VACANT The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season. Jeff Hornacek David Fizdale The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. New York has agreed to terms with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on a four-year deal to become the team's next coach. Jason Kidd VACANT The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Steve Clifford, Ettore Messina, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Becky Hammon and David Blatt are candidates the Bucks intend to interview, according to ESPN.

David Fizdale J.B. Bickerstaff Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him Earl Watson Igor Kokoskov It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice Mike Budenholzer VACANT Coach Mike Budenholzer and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. The Hawks reportedly interviewed 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce on Friday, and is set to meet with ownership early this week again.



Coaching Rumors

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte reportedly set up meetings with the following candidates: Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka, Jerry Stackhouse and David Vanterpool.

Orlando Magic

The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse, according to Yahoo Sports, as well as David Vanterpool and Ime Udoka, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit reportedly wants to keep Stan Van Gundy as its head coach for next season, but owner Tom Gores wants to make front office changes

Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are reportedly not expected to keep interim coach Joe Prunty . The Bucks are ramping up their coaching search in the wake of the Knicks' hiring of David Fizdale . ESPN reports that they're interviewing Ettore Messina, Steve Clifford and Monty Williams in the next several days. They could see as many as 10 coaches in the first round of interviews, and they've also been tied to Mike Budenholzer and David Blatt.



. The Bucks are ramping up their coaching search in the wake of the Knicks' hiring of . ESPN reports that they're interviewing and in the next several days. They could see as many as 10 coaches in the first round of interviews, and they've also been tied to and Milwaukee has reportedly set up a meeting with Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, the NBA's first female assistant coach. She also becomes the first female to receive a head coaching interview in the NBA, according to ESPN.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach

Possible coaching candidates