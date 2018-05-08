NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Hornets finalizing deal with James Borrego
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly close to filling their coaching vacancy with Spurs' assistant coach James Borrego, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Borrego's hire comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Hornets were tied to a different Spurs' assistant, Ettore Messina. Borrego served as the Magic's interim coach in the 2014-15 season, when he went 10-20 with Orlando after Jacque Vaughn was fired midseason.
Elsewhere, the NBA has another coaching vacancy as the Pistons announced Monday that Stan Van Gundy will not return as coach or president of basketball operations.
In four seasons under Van Gundy Detroit missed the playoffs three times, including this season when it finished 39-43. The Pistons will be looking to hire their new coach and a team president separately.
Van Gundy isn't alone. Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Frank Vogel (Magic) and Steve Clifford (Hornets) have also gotten the axe. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. New York has reportedly replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.
Clifford, Budenholzer and now Becky Hammon have reportedly been joined by Messina and former New Orleans coach Monty Williams as candidates to replace interim coach Joe Prunty in Milwaukee as the Bucks' next head coach, per ESPN. David Blatt also plans to talk with Milwaukee about its coaching vacancy.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Steve Clifford
|James Borrego
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Charlotte is hiring San Antonio assistant James Borrego as coach, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Jeff Hornacek
|David Fizdale
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. New York has agreed to terms with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on a four-year deal to become the team's next coach .
|Jason Kidd
|VACANT
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Steve Clifford, Ettore Messina, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Becky Hammon and David Blatt are candidates the Bucks intend to interview, according to ESPN .
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol . In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Earl Watson
|Igor Kokoskov
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice . The Serbian-born Kokoskov will be the first European born head coach in NBA history.
|Mike Budenholzer
|VACANT
|Coach Mike Budenholzer and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. The Hawks reportedly interviewed 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce on Friday, and is set to meet with ownership early this week again.
|Stan Van Gundy
|VACANT
|Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons have parted ways after another disappointing season for Detroit. The Pistons will now be seeking for not only a new coach, but a new President as well.
Coaching Rumors
Charlotte Hornets
- Charlotte is reportedly close to a deal with former Magic interim coach and Spurs assistant James Borrego, per ESPN.
Orlando Magic
- The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse, according to Yahoo Sports, as well as David Vanterpool and Ime Udoka, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Detroit Pistons
- Detroit and Stan Van Gundy have parted ways. Search for a new coach and President will begin immediately.
Atlanta Hawks
- The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans. He is interviewing with the Knicks and withdrew his name from consideration with the Suns after an interview.
- Atlanta has received permission to meet with Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, who is reportedly a serious candidate to replace Budenholzer. They also met with Golden State assistant Jarron Collins, according to ESPN.
- Hornets assistant Stephen Silas, who worked with Hawks' GM Travis Schlenk with the Warriors, is reportedly interviewing with the team on Tuesday, per ESPN.
- The Hawks reportedly interviewed 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce on Friday. Lloyd will meet with Hawks ownership again early this week.
Milwaukee Bucks
- The Bucks are reportedly not expected to keep interim coach Joe Prunty. The Bucks are ramping up their coaching search in the wake of the Knicks' hiring of David Fizdale. ESPN reports that they're interviewing Ettore Messina, Steve Clifford, James Borrego and Monty Williams in the next several days. They could see as many as 10 coaches in the first round of interviews, and they've also been tied to Mike Budenholzer and David Blatt.
- Milwaukee has reportedly set up a meeting with Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, the NBA's first female assistant coach. She also becomes the first female to receive a head coaching interview in the NBA, according to ESPN.
Portland Trail Blazers
- Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach next season.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach; current Turkish Super League coach
- James Borrego, 41, current Spurs assistant
- Mike Brown, 48, former Cavaliers coach; current Warriors associate coach
- Mike Budenholzer, 48, former Hawks coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
- Vinny Del Negro, 51, former Bulls and Clippers head coach
- Becky Hammon, 41, current Spurs assistant coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks and Suns coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, former Warriors coach; current TV analyst
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets and Bucks coach
- Jay Larranaga, 42, current Celtics assistant
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Stephen Silas, 45, current Hornets assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Nate Tibbetts, 40, current Blazers assistant
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, former Knicks and Rockets coach; current TV analyst
- David Vanterpool, 45, firmer Trail Blazers assistant
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic and Pacers coach
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks and Knicks coach; current Clippers assistant
