NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Jay Triano out of running for Suns job
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carousel
The Grizzlies never had a coaching vacancy, per se, but they just locked up their man. J.B. Bickerstaff, who was the interim coach after they fired David Fizdale early last season, has reportedly agreed to become the team's head coach. It's just one of the many coaching decisions that needs to be made.
Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, they'll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.
The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Steve Clifford
|VACANT
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte.
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Jeff Hornacek
|VACANT
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Golden State coach Mark Jackson, G League coach Jerry Stackhouse and TNT's Kenny Smith will all reportedly be considered for the vacancy.
|Jason Kidd
|Joe Prunty (interim)
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another coaching job this offseason. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Earl Watson
|VACANT
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. They'll search for a new coach this offseason to figure out which players are going to be a part of their future. Triano is reportedly no longer considered for the full-time gig. In addition, the Suns have already interviewed Spurs assistant James Borrego, and they also met with former Hornets coach Steve Clifford.
|Mike Budenholzer
|VACANT
|After showing frustration with the Hawks for their direction moving forward, Mike Budenholzer and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. Budenholzer's top choice is reportedly the Knicks. He also withdrew his name from consideration for the Suns job.
Rumors
- Knicks rumors: New York has met with or will meet with the following high-profile candidates: Mike Woodson, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse, Mark Jackson, Kenny Smith, Mike Budenholzer and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, who is coaching in Europe, per ESPN. The team has reportedly not shown interest in Jeff Van Gundy for its vacant position. The Knicks talked to Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga about the job last week, per Newsday. Villanova's Jay Wright will not speak to New York, per the New York Post. Budenholzer, meanwhile, is targeting the vacancy.
- Suns rumors: Suns have removed Jay Triano from consideration for its coaching position, according to ESPN. Mike Budenholzer has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to ESPN. David Fizdale, Steve Clifford, Kevin McHale, Frank Vogel, James Borrego, Jason Kidd and Vinny Del Negro are among the candidates.
- Hornets rumors: Charlotte reportedly set up meetings with the following candidates: Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka, former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale and Jerry Stackhouse.
- Magic rumors: The Magic planned to interview Jerry Stackhouse, according to ESPN. Blazers coach Terry Stotts is reportedly on the hot seat, and if he's fired, the Magic will show interest, according to the New York Times.
- Pistons rumors: Pistons coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy will reportedly meet with owner Tom Gores to discuss his future with the organization, according to ESPN.
- Hawks rumors: The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans. He is interviewing with the Knicks and withdrew his name from consideration with the Suns after an interview. The Hawks have received permission to meet with Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, who is reportedly a serious candidate to replace Budenholzer. They are also meeting with Golden State assistant Jarron Collins, according to ESPN.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach; current Turkish Super League coach
- Mike Budenholzer, 48, former Hawks coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
- David Fizdale, 43, former Grizzlies coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks and Suns coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, former Warriors coach; current TV analyst
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets and Bucks coach
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, former Knicks and Rockets coach; current TV analyst
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic and Pacers coach
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks and Knicks coach; current Clippers assistant
- Jay Wright, 56, current Villanova coach and two-time NCAA Tournament champion
- Vinny Del Negro, 51, former Bulls and Clippers head coach
