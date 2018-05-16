NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Kelvin Sampson is Orlando Magic's top candidate

The Orlando Magic have been ominously quiet throughout their coaching search, however, there are some rumors emerging regarding which direction they may go. University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who led the Cougars to a 27-8 record and a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament in his fourth season in 2018, is getting buzz as the focal point of the Magic's search, per a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors are moving quickly to find a replacement for Dwane Casey. Raptors assistant Nick Nurse and ex-Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer are among candidates who could potentially succeed Casey, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

The same report also noted that Budenholzer, who agreed to part ways with the Hawks after five seasons, is being pursued by the Bucks.

Toronto announced Friday that Casey, the all-time winningest coach in franchise history, was fired from his post after seven seasons. Casey led the Raptors to the top seed in the Eastern Conference and a franchise-best 59 wins, but were swept by LeBron James' Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

Later on Friday, the Hawks announced the hiring of 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Budenholzer.

In hiring news, the Charlotte Hornets officially filled their coaching vacancy with Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, making the news official on Thursday. Borrego's hire comes as a bit of a surprise as the Hornets were tied to a different Spurs assistant, Ettore Messina. But Borrego served as the Magic's interim coach in the 2014-15 season, when he went 10-20 with Orlando after Jacque Vaughn was fired midseason. He has also been an assistant with the Hornets, Spurs and Magic during his coaching career.

The NBA had another coaching vacancy open up last week as the Pistons announced that Stan Van Gundy will not return as coach or president of basketball operations. In four seasons under Van Gundy, Detroit missed the playoffs three times, including this season when it finished 39-43. The Pistons will be looking to hire their new coach and a team president separately. Some potential names there are David Griffin for president, and Jerry Stackhouse and Budenholzer for coach.

Van Gundy isn't alone. Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Frank Vogel (Magic) and Steve Clifford (Hornets) have also gotten the boot. New York has replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans

The Hawks have agreed to hire 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the team's head coach.



Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte has agreed to a deal James Borrego to a reported four-year contract.



Detroit Pistons

Detroit and Stan Van Gundy have parted ways. The search for a new coach and president will begin immediately.

Detroit and Stan Van Gundy have parted ways. The search for a new coach and president will begin immediately. David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while Jerry Stackhouse and Mike Budenholzer are potential replacement coaches.



Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are ramping up their coaching search in the wake of the Knicks' hiring of David Fizdale . After interviewing Monty Williams , Milwaukee will reportedly meet with Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and former Cavs coach David Blatt , according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as the Bucks plan to trim down their finalists for the head-coaching job.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are focusing on Mike Budenholzer to be their next coach. They're currently in a bidding war with the Raptors.

On Tuesday, Bucks ownership will be meeting with Budenholzer and Spurs assistant Ettore Messina for their open coach position.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach

Orlando Magic

The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse , according to Yahoo Sports, as well as David Vanterpool and Ime Udoka , according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic are reportedly keying in on University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, according to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times. Stein says that this comes from insiders congregated in Chicago for the NBA Combine this week. Sampson was an NBA assistant with the Bucks and Rockets before joining the Cougars 2014.



Portland Trail Blazers

Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Toronto Raptors

