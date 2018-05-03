NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Knicks narrowing down candidates; Suns make a hire
Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, they'll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.
The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Steve Clifford
|VACANT
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte.
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Jeff Hornacek
|VACANT
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. New York has concluded interviews for coaching candidates this week; president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are expected to make a final decision soon.
|Jason Kidd
|Joe Prunty (interim)
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another coaching job this offseason. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Earl Watson
|Igor Kokoskov
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice. The Serbian-born Kokoskov will be the first European born head coach in NBA history.
|Mike Budenholzer
|VACANT
|After showing frustration with the Hawks for their direction moving forward, Mike Budenholzer and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. Budenholzer's top choice is reportedly the Knicks. He also withdrew his name from consideration for the Suns job.
Rumors
- Knicks rumors: New York has met with the following candidates: Mike Woodson, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse, Mark Jackson, Kenny Smith, Mike Budenholzer, Juwan Howard, James Borrego, Jay Larranaga, Mike Brown and David Blatt. Fizdale, Budenholzer and Blatt are considered prime candidates, per the New York Times. Jackson, however, is making a late push for the job. President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are expected to make a final decision this week.
- Suns rumors: Suns have hired Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach. Kokoskov will be the first European born head coach in NBA history.
- Hornets rumors: Charlotte reportedly set up meetings with the following candidates: Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse and David Vanterpool.
- Magic rumors: The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse, according to Yahoo Sports, as well as David Vanterpool, Ime Udoka and David Fizdale, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Pistons rumors: Pistons coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy will reportedly meet with owner Tom Gores to discuss his future with the organization, according to ESPN.
- Hawks rumors: The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans. He is interviewing with the Knicks and withdrew his name from consideration with the Suns after an interview. The Hawks have received permission to meet with Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, who is reportedly a serious candidate to replace Budenholzer. They also met with Golden State assistant Jarron Collins, according to ESPN. Hornets assistant Stephen Silas, who worked with Hawks' GM Travis Schlenk with the Warriors, is reportedly interviewing with the team on Tuesday, per ESPN.
- Bucks rumors: The Bucks are reportedly not expected to keep interim coach Joe Prunty. The New York Post has linked Mike Budenholzer to Milwaukee for a potential interview..
- Pistons rumors: Detroit reportedly wants to keep Stan Van Gundy as its head coach for next season, but owner Tom Gores wants to make front office changes, according to ESPN.
- Trail Blazers rumors: Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
- Thunder rumors: Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach next season.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach; current Turkish Super League coach
- James Borrego, 41, current Spurs assistant
- Mike Brown, 48, former Cavaliers coach; current Warriors associate coach
- Mike Budenholzer, 48, former Hawks coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
- Vinny Del Negro, 51, former Bulls and Clippers head coach
- David Fizdale, 43, former Grizzlies coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks and Suns coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, former Warriors coach; current TV analyst
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets and Bucks coach
- Jay Larranaga, 42, current Celtics assistant
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Stephen Silas, 45, current Hornets assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Nate Tibbetts, 40, current Blazers assistant
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, former Knicks and Rockets coach; current TV analyst
- David Vanterpool, 45, firmer Trail Blazers assistant
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic and Pacers coach
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks and Knicks coach; current Clippers assistant
