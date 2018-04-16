NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Knicks not interested in Jeff Van Gundy
We're in a golden age of NBA coaching, so we're finding out just how important a coach can be to the continued success of a franchise. Brad Stevens in Boston, Quin Snyder in Utah and Dwane Casey in Toronto are just a few examples of coaches who have built their teams into contenders in just a short period of time.
Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, they'll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.
The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Steve Clifford
|VACANT
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte.
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Jeff Hornacek
|VACANT
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Golden State coach Mark Jackson and Jerry Stackhouse, coach of the G League Raptors 905, will all reportedly be considered for the vacancy
|Jason Kidd
|Joe Prunty (interim)
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff (interim)
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol . Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another coaching job this offseason.
|Earl Watson
|Jay Triano (interim)
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. They'll search for a new coach this offseason to figure out which players are going to be a part of their future, and Triano is reportedly under consideration for the full-time gig.
Rumors
- The Knicks have gained permission to speak to former coach Mike Woodson, according to Wojnarowski. They also are finalizing meetings with David Fizdale, Mark Jackson, Jerry Stackhouse and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, who is currently coaching in Europe. New York, however, has reportedly not shown interest in Jeff Van Gundy for its vacant position. Currently a TV analyst, Van Gundy served as an assistant coach for the Knicks for seven years before becoming the team's coach from 1996-2001.
- Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been granted permission to meet with the Suns about their vacant coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He has two years left on his deal with Atlanta.
- The Hornets have been granted permission to interview Spurs assistant Ettore Messina for their open coaching position, according to Wojnarowski. Messina has won multiple EuroLeague titles in Italy. Stackhouse, coach of the Raptors' G League team, will also interview for the opening, per Wojnarowski.
- The Magic plan to interview Stackhouse, according to Wojnarowski.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Fizdale, 43, former Grizzlies coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, TV analyst and former Warriors coach
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets, Bucks coach
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, TV analyst and former Knicks, Rockets coach
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, Raptors 905 coach (G League)
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic, Pacers coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks, Suns coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks, Knicks coach
