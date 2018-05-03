NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Knicks to hire David Fizdale

Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, they'll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.

The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. New York has reportedly replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. Clifford and Budenholzer are viable candidates to succeed interim coach Joe Prunty in Milwaukee as its search ramps up, according to ESPN.

We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

NBA 2018 Coaching Carousel Team OUT IN NEWS Steve Clifford VACANT The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte. Frank Vogel VACANT The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season. Jeff Hornacek David Fizdale The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. New York has agreed to terms with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on a four-year deal to become the team's next coach. Jason Kidd Joe Prunty (interim) The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Steve Clifford, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, David Fizdale and David Blatt are candidates the Bucks intend to interview, according to ESPN.

David Fizdale J.B. Bickerstaff Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another coaching job this offseason. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him Earl Watson Igor Kokoskov It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice Mike Budenholzer VACANT After showing frustration with the Hawks for their direction moving forward, Mike Budenholzer and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. Budenholzer's top choice is reportedly the Knicks. He also withdrew his name from consideration for the Suns job.

