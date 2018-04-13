NBA coaching tracker, candidates, updates, rumors: Knicks, Magic, Hornets axe coaches early
Keep checking back for the latest firings, hires and rumors around the NBA coaching carousel
Another offseason is upon us for those teams that weren't fortunate enough to make the NBA playoffs, so that means it's time to evaluate personnel, especially coaches.
The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Jeff Hornacek
|VACANT
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Golden State coach Mark Jackson and Jerry Stackhouse, coach of the G League Raptors 905, will all reportedly be considered for the vacancy
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Steve Clifford
|VACANT
|The Hornets cut ties with head coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte.
|Jason Kidd
|Joe Prunty (interim)
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff (interim)
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol . Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another head coaching job this offseason.
|Earl Watson
|Jay Triano (interim)
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. They'll search for a new coach this offseason to figure out which players are going to be a part of their future, and Triano is reportedly under consideration for the full-time gig.
Rumors
- According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been granted permission to meet with the Phoenix Suns about their vacant head coaching position. He has two years left on his deal with Atlanta.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Fizdale, 43, former Grizzlies coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, TV analyst and former Warriors coach
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets, Bucks coach
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, TV analyst and former Knicks, Rockets coach
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, Raptors 905 coach (G League)
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic, Pacers coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks, Suns coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
