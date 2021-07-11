The NBA Finals are underway after what's been several wild and unpredictable playoff rounds. As teams enter the offseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season.
In the latest move, the Orlando Magic are reportedly hiring Jamahl Mosley, who has served as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. He replaces head coach Steve Clifford as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.
The Portland Trail Blazers let go of Terry Stotts, the second-winningest coach in franchise history, after his fourth first-round exit in five years. Star point guard Damian Lillard soon endorsed two former star point guards for the position: Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups. Kidd withdrew his name from consideration, so the Blazers ultimately landed on Billups, the 2004 Finals MVP, for his first head-coaching position. They reportedly gave the Los Angeles Clippers' assistant a five-year deal to take the reins.
The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. That someone is ex-Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who returns to Indiana on a reported four-year, $29 million deal. Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years in Dallas. Carlisle was head coach of Pacers from 2003-07 and made the playoffs three times, including a trip to the conference finals in 2004. On his way out of Dallas, Carlisle endorsed Jason Kidd (via ESPN) as the next Mavs coach because "he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players."
The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Also, the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards parted ways with Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks, respectively.
We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.
NBA hirings and firings
|Team
|IN
|OUT
|ANALYSIS
|Jamahl Mosley
|Steve Clifford
|The Magic are hiring Mosley, who's been an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks for several years. This will be his first head-coaching gig. He replaces Clifford, who mutually agreed to part ways as Orlando enters a rebuild.
|Chauncey Billups
|Terry Stotts
|The Trail Blazers and Stotts mutually agreed to part ways after Portland's first-round exit in the playoffs. Star point guard Damian Lillard endorsed Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups for the job after Stotts' future was announced, and Billups ultimately landed the position on a five-year deal. It will be Billups' first head-coaching position after working as an assistant under Ty Lue with the Los Angeles Clippers this season.
|Jason Kidd
|Rick Carlisle
|Rick Carlisle, who resigned from his post and joined the Pacers as their new coach, said that his "hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players." That's exactly the move Dallas made as it hired the former Maverick and Hall of Famer to a four-year deal.
|Rick Carlisle
|Nate Bjorkgren
|The Indiana Pacers will hire Rick Carlisle as their next coach on a four-year, $29 million deal, according to ESPN. Carlisle recently stepped down as coach of the Mavericks after being in charge for 13 seasons with the franchise and helping lead the team to its only championship. He returns to Indiana after coaching the Pacers from 2003-2007, where he made the postseason three times and made it to the Eastern Conference finals in 2004.
|Ime Udoka
|Brad Stevens
|Stevens, who has shifted roles with the Celtics from head coach to new team president, is reportedly close to finalizing his first major move as Boston: hiring Nets assistant Ime Udoka as his replacement.
|TBD
|Scott Brooks
|Scott Brooks and the Wizards failed to come to terms on a new contract agreement, opening the door for another vacancy this offseason. Early candidates to replace Brooks for the Washington position include Wes Unseld Jr., Sam Cassell, Becky Hammon, Kenny Atkinson and Mark Jackson.
|TBD
|Stan Van Gundy
|The Pelicans are moving from Stan Van Gundy after just one season (31-41). Pelicans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon, Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are among the potential candidates.
|Nate McMillan
|Lloyd Pierce
|The Hawks decided to move on from Pierce midway through the 2020-21 season after two-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta. Pierce started off by overseeing a rebuild, but after the team went big in free agency over the offseason, expectations were elevated. At the time of his firing, the Hawks were just 14-20 and well outside of the playoff picture in the East. The Hawks are hopeful assistant Nate McMillan will choose to become the team's interim coach.
|Chris Finch
|Ryan Saunders
|After an extremely slow start to the season, the Timberwolves decided to move on from Ryan Saunders. Almost immediately after firing Saunders, Minnesota named Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as their new coach. Finch is a first-time head coach, but the Wolves are hoping he can turn things around for a team that has only made the postseason once in the last 15 seasons.