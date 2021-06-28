The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season.

The Portland Trail Blazers let go of Terry Stotts, the second-winningest coach in franchise history, after his fourth first-round exit in five years. Star point guard Damian Lillard soon endorsed two former star point guards for the position: Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups. Kidd withdrew his name from consideration, so the Blazers ultimately landed on Billups, the 2004 Finals MVP, for his first head-coaching position. They reportedly gave the Los Angeles Clippers' assistant a five-year deal to take the reins.

The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. That someone is ex-Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who returns to Indiana on a reported four-year, $29 million deal. Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years in Dallas. Carlisle was head coach of Pacers from 2003-07 and made the playoffs three times, including a trip to the conference finals in 2004. On his way out of Dallas, Carlisle endorsed Jason Kidd (via ESPN) as the next Mavs coach because "he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players."

The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Also, the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards parted ways with Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks, respectively. The rebuilding Orlando Magic announced that they would be moving on from head coach Steve Clifford as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.

NBA hirings and firings