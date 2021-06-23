The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season.
The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Dallas Mavericks continued their front-office reset when longtime coach Rick Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years. This comes just one day after general manager Donnie Nelson parted ways with the team after 24 years in the organization.
Alos, the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards parted ways with Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks, respectively. Shortly after a first-round exit in the postseason, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to part ways with Terry Stotts, who is the second-winningest coach in franchise history. After several years of disappointing playoff performances that peaked with a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019. The Blazers feel a change in coach could be what this squad needs to finally get over that hump.
The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. The rebuilding Orlando Magic announced that they would be moving on from head coach Steve Clifford as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.
We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.
NBA hirings and firings
|Team
|IN
|OUT
|ANALYSIS
|Ime Udoka
|Brad Stevens
|Stevens, who has shifted roles with the Celtics from head coach to new team president, is reportedly close to finalizing his first major move as Boston: hiring Nets assistant Ime Udoka as his replacement.
|TBD
|Rick Carlisle
|Rick Carlisle informed the Mavericks he will not return as coach next season. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas and led the franchise to its first-ever championship back in 2011. Current assistant Jamahl Mosley has emerged as an early candidate for the position.
|TBD
|Scott Brooks
|Scott Brooks and the Wizards failed to come to terms on a new contract agreement, opening the door for another vacancy this offseason. Early candidates to replace Brooks for the Washington position include Wes Unseld Jr., Sam Cassell, Becky Hammon, Kenny Atkinson and Mark Jackson.
|TBD
|Stan Van Gundy
|The Pelicans are moving from Stan Van Gundy after just one season (31-41). Pelicans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon, Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are among the potential candidates.
|TBD
|Nate Bjorkgren
|After just one season with the team, and multiple reports about not being able to establish strong relationships with the players, the Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren. The team is reportedly interested in Terry Stotts to replace him.
|TBD
|Steve Clifford
|The Magic and Clifford mutually agreed to part ways as Orlando enters a rebuild. The Magic reportedly have interest in Terry Stotts for the position.
|TBD
|Terry Stotts
|The Trail Blazers and Stotts mutually agreed to part ways after Portland's first-round exit in the playoffs. Star point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be a huge part of the hiring process for the next coach, and reportedly favors Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups.
|Nate McMillan
|Lloyd Pierce
|The Hawks decided to move on from Pierce midway through the 2020-21 season after two-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta. Pierce started off by overseeing a rebuild, but after the team went big in free agency over the offseason, expectations were elevated. At the time of his firing, the Hawks were just 14-20 and well outside of the playoff picture in the East. The Hawks are hopeful assistant Nate McMillan will choose to become the team's interim coach.
|Chris Finch
|Ryan Saunders
|After an extremely slow start to the season, the Timberwolves decided to move on from Ryan Saunders. Almost immediately after firing Saunders, Minnesota named Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as their new coach. Finch is a first-time head coach, but the Wolves are hoping he can turn things around for a team that has only made the postseason once in the last 15 seasons.