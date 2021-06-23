The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season.

The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Dallas Mavericks continued their front-office reset when longtime coach Rick Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years. This comes just one day after general manager Donnie Nelson parted ways with the team after 24 years in the organization.

Alos, the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards parted ways with Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks, respectively. Shortly after a first-round exit in the postseason, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to part ways with Terry Stotts, who is the second-winningest coach in franchise history. After several years of disappointing playoff performances that peaked with a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019. The Blazers feel a change in coach could be what this squad needs to finally get over that hump.

The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. The rebuilding Orlando Magic announced that they would be moving on from head coach Steve Clifford as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.

NBA hirings and firings