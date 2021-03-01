The 2020-21 NBA season hasn't even reached the All-Star break yet, but two coaches have already been relieved of their duties. The most recent firing came on the first day of March, as the Atlanta Hawks decided to move on from Lloyd Pierce. Pierce had been the team's coach since the beginning of the 2018-19 season and he was responsible for overseeing a rebuilding period for the franchise after a stretch of sustained mediocrity.

Pierce went 63-120 overall during his tenure thanks to an extremely young roster, but after a free-agent spending spree this offseason, Hawks ownership clearly expected more immediate results. At the time of Pierce's firing, the Hawks were just 14-20, and outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks didn't immediately name a replacement for Pierce, though they're hopeful that assistant Nate McMillan will choose to become the interim coach. McMillan spent the past four seasons as the coach of the Indiana Pacers.

Pierce's dismissal comes just over a week after the Minnesota Timberwolves fired Ryan Saunders after a league-worst 7-24 start to the season. Saunders had been the Wolves' coach since midway through the 2018-19 season. Almost immediately after firing Saunders, Minnesota named Raptors assistant Chris Finch as the team's new coach on a full-time basis. Finch had previously interviewed for the position before Saunders was hired, so there was familiarity between the two sides. The hiring of Finch -- and the quick nature of the process that led to his hiring -- drew some criticism from the NBCA, but the Timberwolves clearly felt that they made the move that was best for them.

We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.

NBA hirings and firings