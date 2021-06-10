The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. Shortly after a first-round exit in the postseason, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to part ways with Terry Stotts, who is the second-winningest coach in franchise history. After several years of disappointing playoff performances that peaked with a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019. The Blazers feel a change in head coach could be what this squad needs to finally get over that hump.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. The rebuilding Orlando Magic announced that they would be moving on from head coach Steve Clifford as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as head coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president of basketball operations, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who has decided to step down. Stevens will be leading the search in finding his own replacement, with several high-profile candidates like Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups littering the list.

We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.

NBA hirings and firings