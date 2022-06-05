There is typically a lot of turnover on the sideline following an NBA season. However, this year has been a bit different as only four teams (so far) parted ways with their head coach following the 2021-22 campaign, and two of those gigs have already been filled.

One team looking for a new coach is the Utah Jazz, who announced that Quin Snyder is stepping down as the team's coach after eight seasons. "After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward," Snyder said in a statement. "I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision." The Jazz will now begin searching for Snyder's successor.

The Los Angles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel immediately after the season, and ultimately replaced him with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham after an extended search. Vogel coached the Lakers for three seasons and led them to a title in 2020. Ham, meanwhile, has already received a stamp of approval from Lakers star LeBron James.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Sacramento Kings have also fired, and hired, a head coach since their season ended in April. The team parted ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, and replaced him with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Brown has served as associate head coach of the Warriors since 2016. While Gentry was replaced as the coach, he didn't go far, as he took a job in Sacramento's front office.

That leaves the other team currently looking for a head coach -- the Charlotte Hornets. They moved on from James Borrego after four seasons, and they've yet to name his successor, though they've been linked to several candidates. More teams could hop on the coaching carousel between now and next season. Here's our tracker of all of the major moves taking place on the bench.

NBA hirings and firings

Team In Out Analysis Utah Jazz Quin Snyder After eight seasons, Snyder decided to step down from his role with the Jazz, despite the fact that the team wanted him to return as head coach. The Jazz made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons under Snyder, but they were unable to advance past the Western Conference semifinals in any of those campaigns. Utah will now look for a replacement that can potentially get it over the hump and into the conference finals for the first time since 2007. Los Angeles Lakers Darvin Ham Frank Vogel The Lakers won a championship only two years ago, but after a disappointing season marred by injuries and a badly-built roster, they are now desperately trying to salvage what remains of the LeBron James era while simultaneously building for a future without him. Ham comes from the Mike Budenholzer tree, and has been instrumental in the development of several Bucks, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. He lacks head-coaching experience, but should be a great fit for the Lakers. Sacramento Kings Mike Brown Luke Walton, Alvin Gentry Sacramento went with the Warriors assistant coach to replace Luke Walton, who won 31 games in each of his two full seasons with the Kings, but never managed to make the playoffs in five full seasons as a head coach. Mike Brown will try and get Sacramento back into the postseason for the first time since 2006. Charlotte Hornets James Borrego Borrego couldn't get the Hornets past the play-in round, but with ascending point guard LaMelo Ball at the helm, the Hornets have one of the more desirable jobs in basketball available. Still, without a starting center in place and financial issues looming, the next coach of the Hornets will have plenty of problems to solve.