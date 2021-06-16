The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. Shortly after a first-round exit in the postseason, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to part ways with Terry Stotts, who is the second-winningest coach in franchise history. After several years of disappointing playoff performances that peaked with a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019. The Blazers feel a change in coach could be what this squad needs to finally get over that hump.
On Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards reportedly parted ways with Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks, respectively. We are now up to six vacancies that need to be filled this offseason.
The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. The rebuilding Orlando Magic announced that they would be moving on from head coach Steve Clifford as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president of basketball operations, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Stevens will be leading the search in finding his own replacement, with several high-profile candidates like Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups littering the list.
We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.
NBA hirings and firings
|Team
|IN
|OUT
|ANALYSIS
|TBD
|Scott Brooks
|Scott Brooks and the Wizards failed to come to terms on a new contract agreement, opening the door for another vacancy this offseason. Early candidates to replace Brooks for the Washington position include Wes Unseld Jr., Sam Cassell, Becky Hammon, Kenny Atkinson and Mark Jackson.
|TBD
|Stan Van Gundy
|The Pelicans are moving from Stan Van Gundy after just one season (31-41). Pelicans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon, Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are among the potential candidates.
|TBD
|Nate Bjorkgren
|After just one season with the team, and multiple reports about not being able to establish strong relationships with the players, the Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren. The team is reportedly interested in Terry Stotts to replace him.
|TBD
|Steve Clifford
|The Magic and Clifford mutually agreed to part ways as Orlando enters a rebuild. The Magic reportedly have interest in Terry Stotts for the position.
|TBD
|Terry Stotts
|The Trail Blazers and Stotts mutually agreed to part ways after Portland's first-round exit in the playoffs. Star point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be a huge part of the hiring process for the next coach, and reportedly favors Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups.
|TBD
|Brad Stevens
|Stevens is shifting roles within the organization and becoming the franchise's new president to replace Danny Ainge, who decided to retire from the role. Stevens made the move in part because he felt "worn out" from coaching, especially after last season in the Orlando bubble.
|Nate McMillan
|Lloyd Pierce
|The Hawks decided to move on from Pierce midway through the 2020-21 season after two-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta. Pierce started off by overseeing a rebuild, but after the team went big in free agency over the offseason, expectations were elevated. At the time of his firing, the Hawks were just 14-20 and well outside of the playoff picture in the East. The Hawks are hopeful assistant Nate McMillan will choose to become the team's interim coach.
|Chris Finch
|Ryan Saunders
|After an extremely slow start to the season, the Timberwolves decided to move on from Ryan Saunders. Almost immediately after firing Saunders, Minnesota named Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as their new coach. Finch is a first-time head coach, but the Wolves are hoping he can turn things around for a team that has only made the postseason once in the last 15 seasons.