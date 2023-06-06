The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And while fans will have to wait until July to see where the big-name free agents wind up, there has been plenty of movement on the coaching front in last few weeks. Only one team currently has a job opening after four others have filled their respective vacancies.
The Raptors are all still looking for new coaches while the Suns, Bucks, Pistons and 76ers have landed their new coaches with Frank Vogel winding up to Phoenix, Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee, Monty Williams landing in Detroit and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphia. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers are coaching free agents.
As the majority of the league turns its attention to the 2023-24 season, we're keeping track of the sideline movement. Follow along below with our coaching tracker.
NBA head coaching tracker
|Team
|In
|Out
|Notes
Detroit Pistons
Monty Williams
Dwane Casey
The Pistons moved on from head coach Dwane Casey as soon as the 2023 regular season ended in April. Casey is moving to a front-office role with the team and they found their replacement in the (very) highly paid Monty Williams.
Milwaukee Bucks
Adrian Griffin
Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks fired title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer shortly after their surprising first-round exit against the Miami Heat. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the 2021 championship, but Milwaukee's title window is shrinking as the roster ages around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, Griffin was Milwaukee's choice to move forward as the team's leader on the sidelines.
Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Nurse
Doc Rivers
The 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after three seasons and three second-round playoff exits. It could be a big summer of change in Philly as James Harden might also leave the franchise. Now, Nurse will lead the charge moving forward in Philadelphia.
Phoenix Suns
Frank Vogel
Monty Williams
Williams led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals and the best record in the league in the 21-22 season. But two disappointing playoff exits spelled the end of his Suns tenure. Now, Phoenix hopes that Vogel can come in and lead this team to a championship like he did with the Lakers.
Toronto Raptors
TBD
Nick Nurse
The Raptors and Nurse parted ways after five seasons following a Play-In Tournament loss to the Bulls. Nurse won the 2019 title in Toronto and is a popular name for other openings. The Raptors, meanwhile, are getting creative in their wide-ranging search as they've talked to Steve Nash, JJ Redick and others about the job.