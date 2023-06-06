The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And while fans will have to wait until July to see where the big-name free agents wind up, there has been plenty of movement on the coaching front in last few weeks. Only one team currently has a job opening after four others have filled their respective vacancies.

The Raptors are all still looking for new coaches while the Suns, Bucks, Pistons and 76ers have landed their new coaches with Frank Vogel winding up to Phoenix, Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee, Monty Williams landing in Detroit and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphia. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers are coaching free agents.

As the majority of the league turns its attention to the 2023-24 season, we're keeping track of the sideline movement. Follow along below with our coaching tracker.

NBA head coaching tracker