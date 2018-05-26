NBA coaching tracker, rumors, candidates, updates: Dwane Casey reportedly Pistons' primary target

The Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors to the punch in hiring ex-Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer to succeed Jason Kidd in Milwaukee. Budenholzer was considered a candidate in Toronto, but he ultimately landed with Giannis and the Bucks bunch, leaving the Raptors in a rut with their search to replace fired coach Dwane Casey.

Where the Raptors go from here remains to be seen, but they could keep things in-house and promote assistant coach Nick Nurse, who is reportedly a candidate for the opening along with Rex Kalamian. In addition, the Raptors have reportedly interviewed two Spurs assistants -- Etorre Messina and Ime Udoka for their vacancy.

Elsewhere, there are some rumors emerging around the Orlando Magic job. University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who led the Cougars to a 27-8 record and a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament in his fourth season in 2018, is getting buzz as the focal point of the Magic's search, per a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has also been the subject of Orlando's interest, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

As for the Hawks vacancy left by new Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta announced it has hired 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce.

In other hiring news, the Charlotte Hornets officially filled their coaching vacancy with Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, making the news official on Thursday. Borrego's hire comes as a bit of a surprise as the Hornets were tied to a different Spurs assistant, Ettore Messina. But Borrego served as the Magic's interim coach in the 2014-15 season, when he went 10-20 with Orlando after Jacque Vaughn was fired midseason. He has also been an assistant with the Hornets, Spurs and Magic during his coaching career.

The NBA had another coaching vacancy open up last week as the Pistons announced that Stan Van Gundy will not return as coach or president of basketball operations. In four seasons under Van Gundy, Detroit missed the playoffs three times, including this season when it finished 39-43. The Pistons will be looking to hire their new coach and a team president separately. Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is expected to be considered for the job, as is ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey.

Van Gundy isn't alone. Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Frank Vogel (Magic) and Steve Clifford (Hornets) have also gotten the boot. New York has replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

Coaching Rumors

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans

The Hawks have agreed to hire 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the team's head coach.



Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte has agreed to a deal James Borrego to a reported four-year contract.



Detroit Pistons

Detroit and Stan Van Gundy have parted ways. The search for a new coach and president will begin immediately.

have parted ways. The search for a new coach and president will David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while Jerry Stackhouse and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches.



has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while and are potential replacement coaches. Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey will be a "primary target" of Detroit's coaching search in the wake of the Pistons' hiring of Ed Stefanski as senior adviser, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have reportedly reached an agreement

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach

Orlando Magic

The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse , according to Yahoo Sports, as well as David Vanterpool and Ime Udoka , according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

, according to Yahoo Sports, as well as and , according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel. The Magic are reportedly keying in on University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson , according to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times. Stein says that this comes from insiders congregated in Chicago for the NBA Combine this week. Sampson was an NBA assistant with the Bucks and Rockets before joining the Cougars 2014.

, according to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times. Stein says that this comes from insiders congregated in Chicago for the NBA Combine this week. Sampson was an NBA assistant with the Bucks and Rockets before joining the Cougars 2014. The Magic are also reportedly showing interest Tom Izzo, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic. Izzo has been head coach of the Spartans since 1995 where he has led them to seven Final Four's, eight Big Ten regular season titles and one NCAA Tournament title.



Portland Trail Blazers

Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Toronto Raptors

Possible coaching candidates