NBA coaching tracker, rumors, candidates, updates: Jason Kidd latest to interview with Pistons
The Pistons are certainly not wasting any time in their search for a new head coach. Former Bucks coach Jason Kidd interviewed for the Pistons' vacancy Saturday, according to multiple reports. This is a couple days after they reportedly met with Michigan coach John Beilein in their attempt to fill their coaching vacancy.
Kidd was fired during the middle of last season due to his Bucks underperforming to expectations. Under Kidd, Milwaukee ran a very aggressive defense that was initially successful. However, opposing teams eventually figured out how to counter his system and his refusal to adjust arguably cost him his job.
On the plus side for Kidd, he did help bring the Bucks to the playoffs twice. He oversaw the development of Giannis Antetokounmpo into a star and, while flawed, his system did have success early on. If the Pistons decided to go with him then they would be hiring him with the expectation that he learned a lot from his previous job.
Detroit also reportedly met with former Raptors coach Dwane Casey on Thursday. The Pistons plan on interviewing Heat assistant Juwan Howard and TNT analyst Kenny Smith as they search for a replacement for Stan Van Gundy, who was let go as the Pistons coach and president of basketball operations. Detroit is believed to be looking to fill the positions separately.
With the Magic hiring Steve Clifford from the Hornets earlier in the week the Raptors, who fired Casey after getting swept in the second round by LeBron James and the Cavaliers, are the only other NBA team without a coach.
Toronto's search seems to be less focused, with names ranging from in-house promotions like Nick Nurse and Rex Kalamian to G League coach Jerry Stackhouse.
It's a lot to unpack, so follow our tracker to see who's in and who's out. Then go below to see the buzz of what teams are meeting with which coaches.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Mike Budenholzer
|Lloyd Pierce
| After coach Mike Budenholzer and the team mutually agreed to part ways, the Hawks announced the hiring of 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce.
|Steve Clifford
|James Borrego
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Charlotte finalized a deal on Thursday to hire San Antonio assistant James Borrego as coach.
|Stan Van Gundy
|VACANT
| Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons parted ways after another disappointing season for Detroit. The Pistons will now be seeking not only a new coach, but a new president as well. David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position. Dwane Casey, Jerry Stackhouse, John Beilein, Jason Kidd, and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches, as is TNT analyst and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Jason Kidd
|Mike Budenholzer
| The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with interim coach Joe Prunty for the remainder of the season. Prunty led the Bucks to the postseason, where they lost to the Celtics in the first round in seven games. In the end, that wasn't enough to get him the job full time, as the Bucks reached an agreement with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.
|Jeff Hornacek
|David Fizdale
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth worst in the league during that time. New York has agreed to terms with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on a four-year deal to become the team's next coach .
|Frank Vogel
|Steve Clifford
|The Magic hired former Hornets coach Steve Clifford to helm their rebuild. Clifford was 196-214 with the Hornets, but he did lead the team to two postseason appearances. An assistant with the Magic from 2007-12, Clifford has a four-year deal.
|Earl Watson
|Igor Kokoskov
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice. The Serbian-born Kokoskov will be the first European born head coach in NBA history.
|Dwane Casey
|VACANT
| The Toronto Raptors fired Dwane Casey, a move that came just days after being swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs. Casey led Toronto to the No. 1 seed in the East and a franchise record 59 wins in 2017-18.
Coaching Rumors
June 2, 2018
Detroit Pistons: Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports reported that Jason Kidd has interviewed for the Pistons head coaching vacancy. Later on the Detroit Free Press confirmed his report with their own report.
June 1, 2018
Detroit Pistons: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that University of Michigan coach John Beilein, the national runner-up in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, interviewed for Detroit's head coaching job on Thursday -- the same day Dwane Casey was interviewed for the opening.
May 31, 2018
Detroit Pistons: Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey meets with Pistons about franchise's head coaching job.
May 30, 2018
Detroit Pistons: TNT analyst and former NBA champion Kenny Smith expected to receive an interview for Pistons' head-coaching job. Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard also named as a candidate; will reportedly interview for head-coaching job.
Orlando Magic: Former Hornets coach Steve Clifford agrees to become Orlando Magic's new head coach.
May 25, 2018
Toronto Raptors: Toronto Raptors interview Spurs assistant coaches Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka for head coaching job; Messina on May 24th, and Udoka on May 25th.
May 24, 2018
Detroit Pistons: Ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey named as "primary target" for Detroit Pistons to succeed Stan Van Gundy as head coach.
May 21, 2018
Toronto Raptors: It's reported by Yahoo Sports that Jerry Stackhouse, G League coach of Raptors 905, interviewed the week priorfor Toronto's head coaching vacancy.
May 17, 2018
Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks reach an agreement to bring in ex-Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach.
May 14, 2018
Toronto Raptors: Raptors assistant coaches Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse reportedly scheduled to interview for Toronto's head-coaching vacancy.
May 11, 2018
Toronto Raptors: Dwane Casey, who was head coach of the Toronto Raptors for seven years, is fired by the franchise after being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.
Atlanta Hawks: 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce reaches agreement to become Hawks' new head coach.
Charlotte Hornets: Spurs assistant James Borrego named as Hornets coach to succeed Steve Clifford in Charlotte.
May 7, 2018
Detroit Pistons: Pistons announce Stan Van Gundy, head coach who also served as President of Basketball Operations, will not return in either role for the franchise next season. The team states it wants to hire a new coach and president separately.
Detroit Pistons: Former Cavs GM David Griffin has been rumored to be a candidate for the Pistons' GM vacancy; Jerry Stackhouse and Mike Budenholzer named as candidates to replace Stan Van Gundy as head coach.
April 25, 2018
Atlanta Hawks: Long-time coach Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks agree to mutually part ways after his reported displeasure with the franchise's future plans.
Possible coaching candidates
- Dwane Casey, 61, former Raptors coach
- Becky Hammon, 41, current Spurs assistant coach
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Nick Nurse, 50, current Raptors assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Juwan Howard, 45, current Heat assistant
- Rex Kalamian, current Raptors assistant
