NBA coaching tracker, rumors, candidates, updates: Pistons meeting with Dwane Casey about job

The NBA's coaching carousel is a sight to behold. With the Magic hiring Steve Clifford from the Hornets earlier in the week, only two teams are still looking for head coaches. The Raptors, who fired Dwane Casey after getting swept in the second round by LeBron James and the Cavaliers, are still in search of a replacement. The Pistons, meanwhile, let go of coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy. They're reportedly looking to hire the positions separately.
The Pistons reportedly plan on meeting TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their vacancy, alongside Casey. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit is meeting with Casey on Thursday. The Raptors' search seems to be less focused, with names ranging from in-house promotions like Nick Nurse and Rex Kalamian to G League coach Jerry Stackhouse.
It's a lot to unpack, so follow our tracker to see who's in and who's out. Then go below to see the buzz of what teams are meeting with which coaches.
|Mike Budenholzer
|Lloyd Pierce
| After coach Mike Budenholzer and the team mutually agreed to part ways, the Hawks announced the hiring of 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce.
|Steve Clifford
|James Borrego
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Charlotte finalized a deal on Thursday to hire San Antonio assistant James Borrego as coach.
|Stan Van Gundy
|VACANT
| Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons parted ways after another disappointing season for Detroit. The Pistons will now be seeking not only a new coach, but a new president as well. David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position. Dwane Casey, Jerry Stackhouse and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches, as is TNT analyst and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Jason Kidd
|Mike Budenholzer
| The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with interim coach Joe Prunty for the remainder of the season. Prunty led the Bucks to the postseason, where they lost to the Celtics in the first round in seven games. In the end, that wasn't enough to get him the job full time, as the Bucks reached an agreement with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.
|Jeff Hornacek
|David Fizdale
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth worst in the league during that time. New York has agreed to terms with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on a four-year deal to become the team's next coach .
|Frank Vogel
|Steve Clifford
|The Magic hired former Hornets coach Steve Clifford to helm their rebuild. Clifford was 196-214 with the Hornets, but he did lead the team to two postseason appearances. An assistant with the Magic from 2007-12, Clifford has a four-year deal.
|Earl Watson
|Igor Kokoskov
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice. The Serbian-born Kokoskov will be the first European born head coach in NBA history.
|Dwane Casey
|VACANT
| The Toronto Raptors fired Dwane Casey, a move that came just days after being swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs. Casey led Toronto to the No. 1 seed in the East and a franchise record 59 wins in 2017-18.
Coaching Rumors
Detroit Pistons
- Detroit and Stan Van Gundy parted ways this offseason.
- David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while Jerry Stackhouse and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches.
- Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey will be a "primary target" of Detroit's coaching search in the wake of the Pistons' hiring of Ed Stefanski as senior adviser, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
- TNT analyst Kenny Smith will receive an interview for the Pistons' coaching vacancy. Smith was mentioned in the Knicks' coaching search before they hired David Fizdale.
- Heat assistant Juwan Howard will reportedly interview for the Pistons coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
- The Pistons reportedly met with Dwane Casey on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Toronto Raptors
- Dwane Casey has been fired by the Raptors after Toronto's disappointing playoff sweep to the Cavs.
- According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, assistants Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse are scheduled to interview for the Raptors' vacant position.
- According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Raptors have interviewed Jerry Stackhouse for their vacant coaching position.
- The Raptors have reportedly interviewed two Spurs assistants -- Etorre Messina and Ime Udoka for their vacancy.
Atlanta Hawks
- The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans.
- The Hawks have agreed to hire 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the team's head coach.
Charlotte Hornets
- Charlotte has agreed to a deal with former Magic interim coach and Spurs assistant James Borrego to a reported four-year contract.
Milwaukee Bucks
- The Bucks have reached an agreement with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.
Orlando Magic
- The Magic have signed a four-year deal with former Hornets coach Steve Clifford.
Possible coaching candidates
- Dwane Casey, 61, former Raptors coach
- Becky Hammon, 41, current Spurs assistant coach
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Nick Nurse, 50, current Raptors assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Juwan Howard, 45, current Heat assistant
- Rex Kalamian, current Raptors assistant
