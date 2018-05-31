NBA coaching tracker, rumors, candidates, updates: Pistons meeting with Dwane Casey about job

The NBA's coaching carousel is a sight to behold. With the Magic hiring Steve Clifford from the Hornets earlier in the week, only two teams are still looking for head coaches. The Raptors, who fired Dwane Casey after getting swept in the second round by LeBron James and the Cavaliers, are still in search of a replacement. The Pistons, meanwhile, let go of coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy. They're reportedly looking to hire the positions separately.

The Pistons reportedly plan on meeting TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their vacancy, alongside Casey. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit is meeting with Casey on Thursday. The Raptors' search seems to be less focused, with names ranging from in-house promotions like Nick Nurse and Rex Kalamian to G League coach Jerry Stackhouse.

It's a lot to unpack, so follow our tracker to see who's in and who's out. Then go below to see the buzz of what teams are meeting with which coaches.

Detroit and Stan Van Gundy parted ways this offseason.

David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while Jerry Stackhouse and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches.



Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey will be a "primary target" of Detroit's coaching search in the wake of the Pistons' hiring of Ed Stefanski as senior adviser, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



TNT analyst Kenny Smith will receive an interview for the Pistons' coaching vacancy. Smith was mentioned in the Knicks' coaching search before they hired David Fizdale.



Heat assistant Juwan Howard will reportedly interview for the Pistons coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons reportedly met with Dwane Casey on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans

The Hawks have agreed to hire 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the team's head coach.



Charlotte has agreed to a deal James Borrego to a reported four-year contract.



The Bucks have reached an agreement Mike Budenholzer.

The Magic have signed a four-year deal with former Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

