NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Frank Vogel to be Lakers' next head coach; Michigan's John Beilein bolts to Cavaliers

As the NBA playoffs head into the conference finals, several franchises have been making offseason moves, particularly at the head-coaching position -- and those jobs are filling up quickly.

On Monday, Michigan coach John Beilein agreed to a five-year deal to take over as the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Beilein has been the head coach at the University of Michigan since 2007 where he had some solid success, as he led with the Wolverines to two Final Four appearances and two Big 10 titles.

The Los Angeles Lakers, after coming close to a deal with Tyronn Lue, finally found their new head coach. Former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to be Los Angeles' new head coach. Vogel met with the Lakers last week, and obviously made a strong impression on them, as he had an offer just days after his initial interview. In L.A., Vogel will be tasked with turning the Lakers from a consistent lottery team back into a perennial contender.

In addition to Vogel, Jason Kidd has also reportedly agreed to become a prominent assistant coach with the Lakers. The Lakers like the idea of Kidd working with third-year guard Lonzo Ball, who has a similar skill set to what Kidd had during his playing days. Kidd also has solid history with LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Monty Williams was one of the more sought-after names following the conclusion of the regular season, and the Suns, who coveted Williams, finally made it official by signing him to a five-year deal to become the team's new head coach.

One team still trying to decide on their next head coach is the Memphis Grizzlies. And according to an ESPN report, they may look in a unique direction. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are planning to meet with Sarunas Jasikevicius. The Lithuanian legend is currently coaching in EuroLeague with Zalgiris.

The Sacramento Kings were the first team to make a move by firing Dave Joerger. They moved quickly to sign Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers, whose search for a new coach continues. Other firings include the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies moving on from J.B. Bickerstaff.

On a positive note, the Spurs have agreed to a three-year deal with Gregg Popovich, but the longtime San Antonio coach will still re-evaluate his future on a yearly basis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti recently said that he "expects" Billy Donovan to remain as the team's head coach next season.

