NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Frank Vogel to be Lakers' next head coach; Monty Williams takes over Suns' job
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
As the NBA playoffs prepare to enter the conference finals, several franchises have already been making offseason moves, particularly at the head-coaching position -- and those jobs are filling up quickly.
After coming close to a deal with Tyronn Lue, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got their guy. Former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to be Los Angeles' new head coach. Vogel met with the Lakers last week, and obviously made a strong impression on them, as he had an offer just days after his initial interview. In L.A., Vogel will be tasked with turning the Lakers from a consistent lottery team back into a perennial contender.
In addition to Vogel, Jason Kidd has also reportedly agreed to become a prominent assistant coach with the Lakers. The Lakers like the idea of Kidd working with third-year guard Lonzo Ball, who has a similar skill set to what Kidd had during his playing days. Kidd also has solid history with LeBron James.
Meanwhile, Monty Williams was one of the more sought-after names following the conclusion of the regular season, and the Suns, who coveted Williams, finally made it official by signing him to a five-year deal to become the team's new head coach.
One team still trying to decide on their next head coach is the Memphis Grizzlies. And according to an ESPN report, they may look in a unique direction. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are planning to meet with Sarunas Jasikevicius. The Lithuanian legend is currently coaching in EuroLeague with Zalgiris.
The Sacramento Kings were the first team to make a move by firing Dave Joerger. They moved quickly to sign Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers, whose search for a new coach continues. Other firings include the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies moving on from J.B. Bickerstaff.
On a positive note, the Spurs have agreed to a three-year deal with Gregg Popovich, but the longtime San Antonio coach will still re-evaluate his future on a yearly basis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti recently said that he "expects" Billy Donovan to remain as the team's head coach next season.
Keep up with all of the coaching moves around the NBA with our updating coaching tracker.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Frank Vogel
|In
|Frank Vogel has agreed to a three-year deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers following the dismissal of Luke Walton in April.
|Luke Walton
|Out
|Despite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers.
|Monty Williams
|In
|Williams and the Suns have reportedly come to an agreement on a five-year deal to make him Phoenix's next head coach.
|Igor Kokoskov
|Out
|The Suns showed the first-year head coach the door after a 19-63 season.
|Luke Walton
|In
|Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Lakers, Walton agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Kings through the 2022-23 season.
|Dave Joerger
|Out
|After the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team quickly replaced Joerger with Luke Walton.
|Larry Drew
|Out
|The Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Out
|The Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are planning to meet with Sarunas Jasikevicius. The Lithuanian legend is currently coaching in EuroLeague with Zalgiris.
