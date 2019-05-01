NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Gregg Popovich expected to sign extension with Spurs; Lakers still searching for next coach
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
As the NBA postseason trucks along, several franchises are already making offseason moves, particularly at the head-coaching position.
The Sacramento Kings were the first team to make a move by firing Dave Joerger. They moved quickly to sign Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers, whose search for a new coach continues. Other firings include the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies moving on from J.B. Bickerstaff.
On a positive note, the Spurs have agreed to a three-year deal with Gregg Popovich, but the longtime San Antonio coach will still re-evaluate his future on a yearly basis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti recently said that he "expects" Billy Donovan to remain as the team's head coach next season.
Keep up with all of the coaching moves around the NBA with our updating coaching tracker.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Igor Kokoskov
|Out
|The Suns reportedly showed the first-year head coach the door after a 19-63 season.
|Luke Walton
|In
|Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Lakers, Walton has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Kings through the 2022-23 season.
|Luke Walton
|Out
|Despite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers. ESPN reports that Tyronn Lue is the font-runner to land the job, but the team also has interest in Monty Williams. Walton is expected to interview for the Kings position.
|Dave Joerger
|Out
|After the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons with the team. Candidates include Luke Walton, Monty Williams and Ettore Messina, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
|Larry Drew
|Out
|The Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Out
|The Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 2
The Bucks will look to bounce back after a surprising Game 1 loss
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Gm 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Warriors vs. Rockets game 10,000...
-
Top Picks: NBA playoffs, Kentucky Derby
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
How to watch: Sixers vs. Raptors Game 3
After the Sixers' big win in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1, it shifts back to Philadelphia...
-
How to watch: Trail Blazers at Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers
-
Report: Popovich to sign Spurs extension
Popovich's most recent five-year contract ended with San Antonio's Game 7 loss to the Nugg...