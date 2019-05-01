NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Gregg Popovich expected to sign extension with Spurs; Lakers still searching for next coach

As the NBA postseason trucks along, several franchises are already making offseason moves, particularly at the head-coaching position.

The Sacramento Kings were the first team to make a move by firing Dave Joerger. They moved quickly to sign Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers, whose search for a new coach continues. Other firings include the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies moving on from J.B. Bickerstaff.

On a positive note, the Spurs have agreed to a three-year deal with Gregg Popovich, but the longtime San Antonio coach will still re-evaluate his future on a yearly basis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti recently said that he "expects" Billy Donovan to remain as the team's head coach next season.

