NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Kings fire Dave Joerger; Cavaliers part ways with Larry Drew

The NBA offseason began on Thursday for nearly half of the league as the regular season came to a close.

Several head coaches who were on the hot seat in the season's final days have been let go, and more could be relieved of their duties in the coming days. The changes started with the Sacramento Kings electing to fire head coach Dave Joerger despite the team being in the thick of the playoff race coming down the stretch.

It'll certainly be worth keeping an eye on the Los Angeles Lakers situation with Luke Walton still employed by the team. However, owner Jeanie Buss could decide to clean house and get rid of Walton just days after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations.

The coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, but there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing.