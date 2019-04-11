NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Kings fire Dave Joerger; Cavaliers part ways with Larry Drew
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
The NBA offseason began on Thursday for nearly half of the league as the regular season came to a close.
Several head coaches who were on the hot seat in the season's final days have been let go, and more could be relieved of their duties in the coming days. The changes started with the Sacramento Kings electing to fire head coach Dave Joerger despite the team being in the thick of the playoff race coming down the stretch.
It'll certainly be worth keeping an eye on the Los Angeles Lakers situation with Luke Walton still employed by the team. However, owner Jeanie Buss could decide to clean house and get rid of Walton just days after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations.
The coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, but there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Dave Joerger
|Out
|After the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons with the team. Candidates include Luke Walton, Monty Williams and Ettore Messina, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
|Larry Drew
|Out
|The Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Out
|The Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties.
