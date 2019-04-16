NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Kings hire Luke Walton to replace Dave Joerger; Lakers interviewing candidates
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
While the NBA offseason is underway, nearly half of the league's season came to a close last week.
Almost immediately following the end of the regular season, several head coaches who were on the hot seat in the season's final days were relieved of their duties. The changes began with the Sacramento Kings electing to fire head coach Dave Joerger despite the team being in the thick of the playoff race coming down the stretch.
It didn't take long, however, for the Kings to find their replacement as they signed Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Although Walton didn't lead the Lakers to a single playoff appearance during his three seasons with the franchise, he did increase his win total every season there. Furthermore, he also coached the Golden State Warriors during the 2015-16 season when they won an NBA-record 73 games.
As far as the Lakers are concerned, they have yet to decide on their head coach for the 2019-20 season. However, veteran names such as Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams will interview for their vacant head coaching position.
The coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, but there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Luke Walton
|In
|Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Lakers, Walton has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Kings through the 2022-23 season.
|Luke Walton
|Out
|Despite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers. ESPN reports that Tyronn Lue is the font-runner to land the job, but the team also has interest in Monty Williams. Walton is expected to interview for the Kings position.
|Dave Joerger
|Out
|After the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons with the team. Candidates include Luke Walton, Monty Williams and Ettore Messina, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
|Larry Drew
|Out
|The Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Out
|The Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties.
