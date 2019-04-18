NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Kings hire Luke Walton to replace Dave Joerger; Lakers still looking for new coach

The NBA playoffs is the focal point for more than half of the league's franchises. For some of those teams already in their offseason, finding a new coach is among their top priorities

Following the conclusion of the regular season, multiple head coaches were relieved of their duties. The Sacramento Kings made the first move by firing head coach Dave Joerger. It didn't take long to find his replacement as Sacto signed Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he didn't lead the Lakers to a single playoff appearance during his three seasons with the franchise, he did increase his win total every season there. As for the Lakers, they have yet to decide on their next head coach.

While the coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.