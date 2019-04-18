NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Kings hire Luke Walton to replace Dave Joerger; Lakers still looking for new coach
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
The NBA playoffs is the focal point for more than half of the league's franchises. For some of those teams already in their offseason, finding a new coach is among their top priorities
Following the conclusion of the regular season, multiple head coaches were relieved of their duties. The Sacramento Kings made the first move by firing head coach Dave Joerger. It didn't take long to find his replacement as Sacto signed Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he didn't lead the Lakers to a single playoff appearance during his three seasons with the franchise, he did increase his win total every season there. As for the Lakers, they have yet to decide on their next head coach.
While the coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Luke Walton
|In
|Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Lakers, Walton has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Kings through the 2022-23 season.
|Luke Walton
|Out
|Despite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers. ESPN reports that Tyronn Lue is the font-runner to land the job, but the team also has interest in Monty Williams. Walton is expected to interview for the Kings position.
|Dave Joerger
|Out
|After the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons with the team. Candidates include Luke Walton, Monty Williams and Ettore Messina, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
|Larry Drew
|Out
|The Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Out
|The Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties.
