NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Lakers in talks to make Tyronn Lue their next head coach; Suns hire Monty Williams

With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA

As the NBA postseason moves along, several franchises are already making offseason moves, particularly at the head-coaching position. 

Monty Williams was one of the more sought-after names following the conclusion of the regular season. The Phoenix Suns finally made it official by signing Williams to a five-year deal to become the team's new head coach.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, are working on finalizing a deal to make Tyronn Lue their new head coach, according to Chris Haynes. Lue has not yet accepted the job, but the two sides are in contract talks and working towards an agreement.

One team still trying to decide on their next head coach is the Memphis Grizzlies. And according to an ESPN report, they may look in a unique direction. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are planning to meet with Sarunas Jasikevicius. The Lithuanian legend is currently coaching in EuroLeague with Zalgiris.

The Sacramento Kings were the first team to make a move by firing Dave Joerger. They moved quickly to sign Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers, whose search for a new coach continues. Other firings include the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies moving on from J.B. Bickerstaff. 

On a positive note, the Spurs have agreed to a three-year deal with Gregg Popovich, but the longtime San Antonio coach will still re-evaluate his future on a yearly basis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti recently said that he "expects" Billy Donovan to remain as the team's head coach next season.

Keep up with all of the coaching moves around the NBA with our updating coaching tracker.

2019 NBA Coaching Tracker
TeamNameStatusNews
Monty WilliamsInWilliams and the Suns have reportedly come to an agreement on a five-year deal to make him Phoenix's next head coach.
Igor KokoskovOutThe Suns  showed the first-year head coach the door after a 19-63 season.
Luke WaltonInLess than 24 hours after being let go by the Lakers, Walton agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Kings through the 2022-23 season. 
Luke WaltonOutDespite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers. ESPN reports that Tyronn Lue is the font-runner to land the job, but the team also has interest in Monty Williams.
Dave JoergerOutAfter the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team quickly replaced Joerger with Luke Walton.
Larry DrewOutThe Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
J.B. BickerstaffOutThe Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are planning to meet with Sarunas Jasikevicius. The Lithuanian legend is currently coaching in EuroLeague with Zalgiris.
Our Latest Stories