NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Lakers interview Tyronn Lue; Kings hire Luke Walton to replace Dave Joerger

The NBA postseason is in full swing for nearly half the teams around the league. However, several have entered their offseason and searching for a new head coach to fill their vacancies.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, multiple head coaches had to descend upon the unemployment line. The Sacramento Kings made the first move by firing head coach Dave Joerger. It didn't take long to find his replacement as Sacto signed Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season. Walton became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he didn't lead the Lakers to a single playoff appearance during his three seasons with the franchise, he did increase his win total every season there. As for the Lakers, they have yet to decide on their next head coach, but have interviewed a couple of candidates, including former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

While the coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.