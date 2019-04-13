NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Lakers part ways with Luke Walton; Kings fire Dave Joerger

With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA

The NBA offseason began on Thursday for nearly half of the league as the regular season came to a close.

Several head coaches who were on the hot seat in the season's final days have been let go, and more could be relieved of their duties in the coming days. The changes started with the Sacramento Kings electing to fire head coach Dave Joerger despite the team being in the thick of the playoff race coming down the stretch.

Luke Walton's future with the Lakers was in question after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations, but we got our answer on Friday, when Walton and the team agreed to part ways. He's now a hot commodity for some of the other vacancies around the league, and the Lakers job may be one of the most coveted in the league.

The coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, but there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing.

2019 NBA Coaching Tracker
TeamNameStatusNews
Luke WaltonOutDespite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers. ESPN reports that Tyronn Lue is the font-runner to land the job, but the team also has interest in Monty Williams. Walton is expected to interview for the Kings position.
Dave JoergerOutAfter the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons with the team. Candidates include Luke Walton, Monty Williams and Ettore Messina, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
Larry DrewOutThe Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
J.B. BickerstaffOutThe Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties.
