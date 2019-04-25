NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Suns fire Igor Kokoskov after 19-63 season; Lakers interview Jason Kidd for vacancy

With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA

As the NBA playoffs continue on, several teams are already into their offseason and in search for a new head coach. 

Almost immediately after the regular season concluded, multiple head coaches had to descend upon the unemployment line. The Sacramento Kings made the first move by firing head coach Dave Joerger, but quickly hired Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season as his replacement. Walton, meanwhile, became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. continues to search for its next coach, and has reportedly invited both ex-Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and current 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams back for second interviews. In addition, the Lakers have also interviewed Jason Kidd, who was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks midway through the 2017-18 season.

The Phoenix Suns also made a coaching move as they fired Igor Kokoskov after just one season with the team. The Suns have reportedly received permission to interview Williams along with a pair of Trail Blazers assistants, Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

While the coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.

2019 NBA Coaching Tracker
TeamNameStatusNews
Igor KokoskovOutThe Suns reportedly showed the first-year head coach the door after a 19-63 season.
Luke WaltonInLess than 24 hours after being let go by the Lakers, Walton has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Kings through the 2022-23 season. 
Luke WaltonOutDespite Magic Johnson's resignation, Walton was still relieved of his coaching duties by the Lakers. ESPN reports that Tyronn Lue is the font-runner to land the job, but the team also has interest in Monty Williams. Walton is expected to interview for the Kings position.
Dave JoergerOutAfter the Kings faded out of the playoff race late in the regular season, general manager, and newly minted Baskeball Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac decided that it was time for a change. The team fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons with the team. Candidates include Luke Walton, Monty Williams and Ettore Messina, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
Larry DrewOutThe Cavaliers finished the regular season on a 10-game losing streak in a campaign that was about development in terms of their young roster. Cleveland elected to mutually "part ways" with head coach Larry Drew after Drew replaced Tyronn Lue early in the season.
J.B. BickerstaffOutThe Grizzlies appointed J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for David Fizdale in November of 2017 when Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff led Memphis to a 33-49 record this season, but was relieved of his duties.
Our Latest Stories