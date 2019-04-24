NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Suns fire Igor Kokoskov after 19-63 season; Lakers still searching for next head coach

As the NBA playoffs continue on, several teams are already into their offseason and in search for a new head coach.

Almost immediately after the regular season concluded, multiple head coaches had to descend upon the unemployment line. The Sacramento Kings made the first move by firing head coach Dave Joerger, but quickly hired Luke Walton to a multi-year deal through the 2022-23 season as his replacement. Walton, meanwhile, became available after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. continues to search for its next coach, and has reportedly invited both ex-Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and current 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams back for second interviews.

The Phoenix Suns also made a coaching move as they fired Igor Kokoskov after just one season with the team. The Suns have reportedly received permission to interview Williams along with a pair of Trail Blazers assistants, Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

While the coaching carousel is certainly in the early stages, there are already a few names that are seeking employment after their teams sent them packing, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew and the Memphis Grizzlies' J.B. Bickerstaff.