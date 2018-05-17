NBA combine results, measurements: Mohamed Bamba sets record with 7-10 wingspan

Bamba's wingspan eclipses the wingspan of other freakishly long NBA stars like Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant

Former Texas standout Mohamed Bamba swatted nearly everything in sight for the Longhorns last season, blocking a Big 12 leading 3.7 shots per game as a freshman. Now we have an explanation as to the secret behind his great success.

The 7-foot center measured in at the draft combine in Chicago this week with an eye-popping 7-foot-10 wingspan, according to NBA.com. It's the longest wingspan not only among the NBA Draft hopefuls in the 2018 class, but also all-time among players who have participated at the combine. He also had the longest standing reach (9-feet, 7.5 inches) among the combine participants in the current draft class.

Bamba's stock was already quite high entering the pre-draft process, and his freakishly long wingspan and standing reach should only boost it because of how he's put it to use on the floor. In his lone college season, he led the Big 12 conference in rebounding and blocks per game.

Bamba is still raw when it comes to providing consistent production on offense, but his off-the-charts measurements virtually guarantee he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

