NBA commish sends memo about tanking, asks teams to protect 'integrity' of the game

Adam Silver is a very progressive commissioner for the NBA. He's constantly thinking of ways to change the league for the better whether that's making changes to the All-Star Game or potentially adjusting the playoff format. However, there's one area that he's very adamant and strict on with his teams: tanking.

"Tanking" has become something of a buzzword the last few years for any team going through a rebuilding process. However, the negative connotation of it comes from trying to lose games for better position in the lottery. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined a historic $600,000 for making public pro-tanking comments. Shortly after, Silver, according to Sam Amick of USA Today, sent a memo to all 30 NBA teams about protecting the integrity of the game.

"Over the past several seasons, discussions about so-called 'tanking' in the NBA have occurred with some frequency, both in the public discourse and within our league, and you as governors have taken steps to address the underlying incentive issues by adopting changes to our draft lottery system that will go into effect next year," Silver wrote in the letter which was obtained by USA TODAY Sports. "Throughout this period, we have been careful to distinguish between efforts teams may make to rebuild their rosters, including through personnel changes over the course of several seasons, and circumstances in which players or coaches on the floor take steps to lose games. The former can be a legitimate strategy to construct a successful team within the confines of league rules; the latter — which we have not found and hope never to see in the NBA — has no place in our game. If we ever received evidence that players or coaches were attempting to lose or otherwise taking steps to cause any game to result otherwise than on its competitive merits, that conduct would be met with the swiftest and harshest response possible from the league office. ... The integrity of the competition on the playing court is the cornerstone of our league," he wrote. "It is our pact with the fans and with each other, the fundamental reason we exist as a preeminent sporting organization, the very product that we sell. With everything else changing around us, it is the one thing in our league that can never change. We must do everything in our power to protect the actual and perceived integrity of the game. ... We have no basis at this time to conclude that the Mavericks team is giving anything less than its best effort on the court, and Mark has assured us that this is not the case," Silver concluded in the memo. "But even a suggestion that such conduct could be occurring is obviously damaging to our game, as it creates a perception of impropriety. It is also extraordinarily unfair to the players and coaches who are, in fact, competing at their highest possible level every night. You are therefore advised to avoid such statements, and to pass along this admonition to all other key personnel in your organizations. We will continue to monitor closely the play of all teams during the remainder of the season."

Silver doesn't directly say it but his message is clear. He doesn't want teams to tank, or even talk about tanking because that word suggests the idea that teams are losing on purpose. That hurts the reputation of the NBA, which in turn hurts everybody.

Are teams clearly out of the playoff race setting themselves up to lose games by holding out scraped-up veterans and playing young guys more? Yes, that is happening. That could be defined as tanking, but is that really hurting the integrity of the game? That's hard to say, because the NBA is currently going through a period of monumental success. However, it makes sense why Silver wouldn't want his teams actively associating themselves with a word that means intentional losing.