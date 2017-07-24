NBA commissioner Adam Silver: 'I feel bad for whatever is going on in Cleveland'

The NBA world was stunned Friday afternoon with news that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, after a weekend to take in the news, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has weighed in, saying "I feel bad for whatever is going on in Cleveland," during an interview with Rich Eisen.

"I feel bad for whatever is going on in Cleveland" - @NBA commish Adam Silver to @richeisen on @RichEisenShow — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 24, 2017

The commissioner usually avoids public comment on trade rumors, though it stands to reason he would feel bad. If the Cavs deal Irving, it breaks up one of the league's most exciting partnerships.

We've seen plenty of reports detailing why Irving may want out of Cleveland, with most centering on Irving wanting to get out from LeBron's shadow and becoming the No. 1 guy on a team. Though apparently Irving was also upset about being included in preliminary trade talks involving Paul George and Jimmy Butler.