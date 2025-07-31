NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Real Madrid leaders about potential membership in NBA Europe as he continues his quest to build a league overseas, according to The Athletic. Along with deputy commissioner Mark Tatum and the league's European and Middle East director George Aivazoglou, Silver has been traveling through Europe for meetings with possible investors and teams this week.

Real Madrid would be a natural target for the NBA given its brand power, history of success and financial resources. For Real Madrid, NBA Europe could be appealing because its current license with the EuroLeague expires in 2026. Its basketball team has been around for 94 years with a long run of success with 38 Spanish Championship titles, 29 Spanish Cup wins and 11 EuroLeague championships. Among its most notable on-court products is Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić.

Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, has also explored relationships with other American leagues. His discussions with the NFL led to this year's game between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid's soccer stadium.

Just this week, the NBA announced international game locations for the 2026-28 seasons, with the Grizzlies and Magic confirmed to play in Berlin and London.

Perez hasn't been afraid to be aggressive in other areas, either. On the pitch, his club pursued and landed French star Kylian Mbappé. Pérez also spearheaded renovations to Santiago Bernabéu, which have attracted international music superstars like Taylor Swift and Karol G.

Those moves have paid off in spades for Real Madrid, which topped soccer's earning tree by a record amount, according to Deloitte. In 2023-24, Real Madrid raked in $1.13 billion, which topped the next closest team by more than $200 million.

It's no wonder why Silver and the NBA would want to develop a partnership with an organization that has such a track record of success in the standings and on the balance sheet.